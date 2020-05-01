TRAVERSE CITY — Homer Nye can point to dozens of ways the Rotary Club of Traverse City has helped its hometown and beyond just in the 35 years since he joined.
Nye pointed to the many nonprofits the club helps through its Good Works Committee grants, the international projects its members organize and fund, one committee’s water quality work at Kids Creek and another committee’s efforts to help people with disabilities.
That’s just naming a few — the club does so much it’s not easy to recall it all, said Nye, now the club’s president.
There’s more to come too from the club and separate-but-related Rotary Charities Foundation, Executive Director Becky Ewing said. The planned Rotary Square project will honor the club’s 100 years, and the foundation put $1 million toward making it a reality.
Nye said the Downtown Development Authority has long sought a public gathering place, so the club chose it as its centennial project.
“I think our downtown obviously is very, very important, and the concept would be that this would be a place where events could happen, where people could be in the downtown area and have a place to go to and sit and enjoy a park-like feeling,” he said.
Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy said she hopes to announce within the next 30 days where that gathering place will be. She is working with a potential seller and could soon ink a letter of intent.
The project has been planned for 27 years, and the DDA has $3 million set aside for it, Derenzy said, including $2 million from the state. Ideas so far include an outdoor ice skating rink, a place for the city’s holiday tree and possibly a two-story building. Ground could break in 2020.
Derenzy cited a study showing the economic benefit of public gathering spaces downtown, and said no great city is without one.
Rotary Charities funded other major projects using investment returns from oil and gas revenues, like Northwestern Michigan College’s Great Lakes Campus, Ewing said.
Big tangible projects turn heads but the foundation’s efforts to grow other nonprofits — the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy, for one — run deep and have since 2006, Ewing said.
“I really think that’s the biggest thing that we’ve done, because that has a lasting impact,” she said.
Now, the foundation is supporting nonprofits to help amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Ewing said. A team of consultants can coach administrative and fundraising strategies, and past grant recipients can get extensions after the pandemic forced lots of work to stop.
The foundation partnered with the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation and other organizations that contributed to the Urgent Needs Fund, Nye said. That fund has raised more than $500,000 in six weeks.
Nye said the philosophy behind the foundation is part of what drew him to the club. Oil and gas money could’ve funded the Rotary’s initiatives for years to come, but club leadership opted to keep working on public outreach.
He also likes the sense of fellowship within the club, he said.
Members still “meet” by video conference, including a virtual campfire gathering Thursday, said club Administrator Kathy Bussell.
The Rotary Club’s Good Works Committee grants come from money raised at the annual Rotary Show, Nye said. They top out at $5,000 and fund everything from boats and equipment for two local rowing clubs to defibrillators for fire departments.
“That, I think, is a very significant way of reaching back to the community,” he said.
Pandemic concerns forced the club to cancel its annual Rotary Show, previously planned as a three-day variety showcase at City Opera House, as previously reported.
Many donors who previously agreed to chip in haven’t changed their minds, Bussell said.
International projects include microloans for women entrepreneurs in Guatemala, clean water projects in Haiti and a blood bank in Bali, Nye said. He and Bussell both mentioned Safe Passage, a school that educates children and adults who live near a Guatemala City landfill.
Ewing said she finds herself thinking about what the club and foundation can accomplish in the next 100 years. She’s thankful that both organizations have never wavered from their core ethic.
Nye said he’s proud of the difference Rot- ary Club’s made in Traverse City in the past century.
“It’s almost like a time for the club to come together and say, ‘By golly, good things have happened and we’ve been a part of it,’” he said.
