TRAVERSE CITY — Cities around the state will get a special rate on their road salt through a purchasing program, but Traverse City won’t be one of them.
City commissioners narrowly defeated a move to buy hundreds of tons of salt through the program at a recent meeting. Commissioner Tim Werner found unexpected support from two other commissioners, leading to a 4-3 vote on a buy that needed at least five to pass. Commissioners Christie Minervini and Ashlea Walter joined Werner, who for years protested the city’s road salt use.
“I think ... on our flat, 25-MPH residential streets that it’s not needed,” he said. “There might be rare cases during an ice storm or freezing rain and ice storm where it’s needed, if we have truly ice-covered roads, but it’s not needed for certain on our residential streets.”
Werner argued salting a snowy road can actually make it more slippery — salt is used on ski hills to make for a denser surface, he noted. Plus, the salt ends up in Grand Traverse Bay or in tree lawns, doing environmental damage in either case. He wants a science-based approach to maintaining the city’s roads in winter, and thinks using salt and sand as always is a status-quo move that needs to be challenged.
He has made similar arguments in years past, and this time had support even after predicting he wouldn’t.
Walter said she agrees and thinks the city will get through next winter with what the city has on hand — 1,666 tons as of Feb. 24, documents show. It’s a lot of money to spend, and she thinks the city needs to look at more eco-friendly alternatives. She wants to have a winter summit in the summer to discuss a more holistic snow removal approach that includes pedestrians as well.
“I just think that if we really plan ahead and do the research and look for other options, bring it all to the table six months before winter rather than right in the middle of winter like we often seem to do, that we’ll come up with some better solutions that are cost-effective and environmentally friendly,” she said.
Minervini said her concerns were primarily about the environmental damage salt can do, plus how corrosive it is and how much the city spends on it.
Werner said he’s not totally against using salt on city roads. There are cases where it makes sense, like hilly streets on Old Mission Peninsula and Randolph Street.
“We can be thoughtful with what we’re doing, we certainly don’t want to make streets more hazardous, but on a street that’s flat, 25-MPH and residential, there’s no reason people can’t drive appropriately for the conditions,” he said. “I think we can use a lot less.”
Traverse City Street Superintendent Mark Jones requested an order of 800 tons delivered, plus 400 more as backup salt, documents show. No price was given, although the city most recently paid $103,636 for 1,300 tons, at $79.72 per ton, documents show.
The order through the MIDEAL purchasing program is due April 2, documents show.
City Manager Marty Colburn said the city won’t be buying salt for now. Department of Public Services employees will check to ensure there’s enough inventory to make it through the rest of winter.
Alternatives like beet juice have been tried before, but proved to be less than cost-effective, Colburn told commissioners. He also argued salt’s needed to keep people from sliding through intersections and into other drivers and, possibly, pedestrians in crosswalks.
Tim Arends, TCL&P Executive Director and a meeting audience member, said switching to more sand would lead to even more of it in the city’s storm water catch basins.
Werner agreed, and said sand should be used thoughtfully as well.
Colburn said commissioners discuss road salt use annually, most recently in November. He said he’ll respect commissioners’ wishes, and expects the issue to come up during budget discussions and again at the annual discussion.
“We’ll have further discussions with them in terms of the policy that they feel needs to be implemented,” he said.
