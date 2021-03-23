TRAVERSE CITY — Redeveloping four parking lots in Traverse City could provide much-needed downtown housing, but city leaders have plenty of questions to answer first.
Chief among them is who’s interested in building there and what are they proposing.
Rob Bacigalupi, principal of Mission North LLC and former DDA executive director, said city commissioners would have by April 5 his draft request for proposals to build over Lots G, O, T and X.
On Monday, he presented his research so far, including what a handful of developers said is possible.
City Manager Marty Colburn reminded commissioners of the goals they set when originally asking for the request for proposals, including buildings with the maximum possible number of residential units, emphasizing long-term rentals, first-floor commercial and a variety of rental price points.
It’s possible to build apartments on the lots affordable for people making 80 to 120 percent of area median income, Bacigalupi said — rents from $1,135 to $1,703 per month for people making $45,400 to $68,100 per year, according to figures he provided. One developer said rents could be even lower.
The city could see what developers propose, Bacigalupi said.
“The other question is, do you want to be more specific about what you really want,” he said. “If you do, then you might want to start talking about where do we want to be in terms of rent.”
Commissioner Christie Minervini said she’s heard from plenty of downtown employees who can’t afford rents aimed at 80 percent AMI. She suggested the city consider payment-in-lieu-of-taxes deals or other incentives to help build apartments for people making less, say 60 to 70 percent AMI.
Four-digit rents are too high for some downtown workers, Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe agreed. She wanted to create opportunities for them or recent college grads to live downtown and not have to commute.
Carolyn Ulstad, Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities transportation program manager, said the nonprofit supports the idea for this reason and others, including lower demand on regional infrastructure versus suburban expansion.
But Shamroe was wary of projects that rely on Michigan State Housing Development Authority tax credits, citing a handful of past and current proposals that have been delayed or shelved after the state authority passed on their tax credit application.
“If we’re going to go through and do this, I would love for there to be projects that don’t rely on MSHDA funding and going through that lottery over and over again,” she said.
Commissioner Tim Werner, who raised the redevelopment idea in December, wanted to leave the request open-ended, noting the city doesn’t have to respond to proposals if commissioners aren’t interested.
“Let’s see what comes back and what interests us and decide how we move forward, if we move forward,” he said.
The city should involve the Traverse City Housing Commission in the discussion, TCHC member Mitchell Treadwell said. He feared the idea could turn into a payday for the city and developers but leave out people who need affordable homes.
Past studies found the greatest need in the city is for homes aimed at people earning $40,000 per year or less, Mayor Jim Carruthers said. Commissioners in a recent strategy session agreed to focus on attainable, year-round downtown housing.
“There’s a lot more work to do but I think affordability is what we really need to be focusing on on any city lots,” he said.
City leaders also had differing ideas on whether to ask for proposals for all lots, or focus on a few.
Lot O is at State and Cass streets, and has 26 spaces; Lot T, at Union Street and Grandview Parkway, contains about 150 spaces and is west of the lot that hosts the Sara Hardy Farmers Market; and Lot X belongs to Traverse City Light & Power and its 42 spaces are near its Hall Street substation, according to Bacigalupi.
Lot G, on State Street between Mode’s Bum Steer and Charles and Reed Detroit Pizza, was once eyed as the site where Chemical Bank — now TCF Bank — would move into a mixed-use development built in the city lot so the bank could be redeveloped into a civic square.
Bacigalupi said the bank is no longer looking to replace the location as part of the civic square project and the DDA completed a request for proposals for Lot G.
Each parking lot comes with its own challenges, from a small set-aside in Lot G for underground utility equipment, to buried powerlines and water and sewer mains crisscrossing Lot X.
Shamroe, who serves on TCL&P’s board, said the utility company staff figured it would cost $600,000 to move those utilities and make the lot buildable.
And any proposal that would build over Lot T would need to be phenomenal to catch her interest, she said.
Redeveloping Lot T would likely be very controversial, Commissioner Brian McGillivary agreed. He seconded Bacigalupi’s suggestion to ask the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for help with community engagement — a service the agency does for Redevelopment Ready-designated cities like Traverse City, Bacigalupi said.
McGillivary said he thought it unlikely that the city would get proposals for Lot T that interest them without getting public feedback first. Plus, obstacles to developing Lot X essentially ruled it out in his mind, he said.
Commissioner Roger Putman agreed to a more focused approach, and argued Lot O was a good starting point.
Werner again said he would rather see an open-ended request, and to see what’s proposed.
Some developers told Bacigalupi they were concerned about the possibility of losing so much downtown parking by redeveloping each lot.
Minervini agreed it would be a lot of spaces to lose at once, but that the city is unlikely to redevelop all the lots at a time.
City resident Rick Buckhalter said he was astonished that Bacigalupi didn’t talk to any city businesses that would be impacted by the loss of parking. So too would nearby residential neighborhoods that already get the downtown’s overflow parking.
Public and business owner input is needed, Werner said, but he didn’t fault Bacigalupi for not taking that step yet.
