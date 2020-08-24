TRAVERSE CITY — Recreational marijuana entrepreneurs looking to put down roots in Traverse City now have a date on which to sow.
They also have an idea on when they might reap a license to operate in the city, including one of four retail or one of two microbusiness licenses.
City Clerk Benjamin Marentette’s office on Monday announced application packets will be available Sept. 4, according to a release. Retailers and microbusinesses have from Nov. 30 through Dec. 4 to apply, while other business types can apply on an ongoing basis.
Those include growers, testers, transporters and special event planners — city ordinances don’t allow temporary marijuana events, nor do they allow businesses with on-site consumption or excess growers.
Retailers could be approved following a competitive scoring process by January 2021, while other business types should expect a 30-45 day review process after they apply, according to the release. Those estimates are based on how long it took the office to review applications for the city’s medical marijuana business licenses.
The announcement comes a week after city commissioners approved regulations for the businesses that Michigan voters agreed to legalize in November 2018 — city leaders started work on the just-passed ordinance in December of that year.
