TRAVERSE CITY — Team Elmer’s crews have been busy in Traverse City’s Central Neighborhood working to swap out old galvanized steel water lines that were once connected to the water main with lead goosenecks, city Municipal Utilities Director Art Krueger said.
It’s part of a larger project aimed at meeting a recent change in state law, one that now requires local governments to replace the privately owned portion of the service line.
Previously, the city was only responsible for swapping out the plumbing between the water main and sidewalk, with the property owner responsible for everything from there to the residence. The new rule left various municipal operators scratching their heads as to how to fund the replacements, which can range from $2,000 per service line to $10,000 or more.
Krueger said the latest work is thanks to a previous round of funding through the state Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund. Contractors are already more than halfway through the 100 they’re planning for the year, with two more years to go.
Replacing each one is a unique process, Krueger said.
“The contractor has to gain access to the homes and coordinate with each homeowner separately, and (the service lines) all are different as far as where they come in, as far as the water line to the house and where the meter is,” he said.
Residents have been cooperating, and some even approached contractors asking when their service line can be replaced, Krueger said. Aside from eliminating any concerns about lead — Traverse City’s 90th-percentile tests routinely are 1 part per billion, although any amount is considered unsafe — a new copper service line can substantially improve water pressure if the old galvanized line is corroded.
That’s hardly the end of the story, as the city has roughly 1,000 galvanized steel lines and until 2025 to figure out just how many, Krueger said.
State law treats these lines like lead pipes because particles of the toxic heavy metal can get trapped on the service line’s interior, especially if it’s corroded. Trace amounts of lead also can be found in the galvanized coating.
Most homes built after the 1950s probably have copper service lines, although galvanized steel is still allowed in plumbing codes, Krueger said.
One actual lead gooseneck remains in city limits, and that’ll be replaced when the Michigan Department of Transportation repaves Grandview Parkway near The Candle Factory to which the gooseneck connects.
Kingsley still has 30 or so, and they and the approximately 220 galvanized service lines that have to go could all be replaced as soon as the fall, village Manager Kaitlyn Aldrich said.
All Seasons Underground is working at a good clip, switching out up to 35 service lines per week. The Tipton-based contractor has experience, being part of the Flint water crisis response team.
Numerous lead service lines were installed in municipal water systems around the country over the years until they were banned in 1986. In 2015, improperly treated water from the Flint River caused lead to leach into the water supply of thousands, leaving them drinking the toxic heavy metal.
The crisis prompted changes to state law and furthered efforts elsewhere to remove the lines from water systems.
In Kingsley, village administrators were contemplating a rate hike until Republican state Rep. John Roth, now of Interlochen, set aside $1.5 million for the work. Aldrich said the project faced a setback when, in 2022, only one bidder offered to complete it for more than $3 million.
By working with engineering firm Wade Trim and shoring up patchy records, the village was able to rebid the project and ink a $1.2 million contract with All Seasons Underground, Aldrich said. In the meantime, administrators started planning for a bigger-budget project, including seeking money from Grand Traverse County’s slice of American Rescue Fund Act money.
The county in December awarded $937,500 in ARPA funds for the project, Aldrich said. So the village will spend this money first, since rules on how it’s spent leave no room for flexibility. Then, the village will work with the state on whatever is left of the initial $1.5 million grant to see if it can be put toward replacing some water mains.
Aldrich echoed Krueger in pointing out how each water service line replacement comes with its own challenges. Along with the various inspectors required, the village sometimes has to hire a carpenter to restore finished basements once the plumbing work is done.
“It’s a lot of work for big communities and it’s even more work for small communities,” she said. “We’re making it happen, we’re grateful and the community is really happy. The contractor we have is doing really great work, so it’s working out.”
