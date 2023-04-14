TRAVERSE CITY — The number of people suffering from substance use disorder in the region is astronomical, Traverse City Police Department Chief Jeffrey O’Brien said.
That’s where two federally funded positions help.
On Thursday afternoon, in the fluorescent-lit basement conference room of the Law Enforcement Center on Woodmere Avenue, O’Brien and other senior staff members welcomed state Attorney General Dana Nessel to honor the work of community police officer Justin Nowland and police social worker Jennifer Campbell.
Since October, Nowland and Campbell have worked with the community to combat substance use disorder and provide connections to mental health care through what the department calls the “Quick Response Team,” or QRT.
This new kind of policing was first adapted by O’Brien when he was hired by former City Manager Marty Colburn in 2015.
Since starting their work, Campbell said the Quick Response Team has referred 107 people to treatment for substance use disorder, mental health or safer long-term housing. Of those 107 people, half are currently enrolled in the program, data from TCPD showed.
People who qualify for these resources have suffered two out of three crises related to substance use, mental health and homelessness, Campbell said.
“Traditionally, QRTs focus on overdose response,” she said. “But we focus a lot on prevention – helping people prior to a potential overdose.”
Campbell also noted that the goal of her position alongside QRT is to reduce the number of calls made to law enforcement by “vulnerable people,” by interrupting a cycle of arrest and addiction.
Quick Response Team funding comes from the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Program or COSSAP, which is sponsored by the Bureau of Justice Assistance within the U.S. Department of Justice.
The Department of Justice report on Michigan COSSAP grant winners said that, from 2008 to 2018, Grand Traverse County saw a sevenfold increase in the number of drug overdose deaths.
That metric was a factor in the department’s selection as one of seven law enforcement offices in Michigan to be awarded this grant through Michigan State Police last fall.
One of the program’s alums was referred to QRT from Munson Medical Center after being unable to stay at Safe Harbor. Campbell met with him during his inpatient stay at the hospital, and connected him with Goodwill and Community Connections.
After meeting with Campbell and utilizing those resources, he was able to go home to his family and, as of March 31, reported more than 60 days of sobriety – and he now has a housing option in Manistee County.
This is just one example of a Quick Response Team success story since the program’s launch, according to a March update.
As of the beginning of April, Campbell reported that 34 local agencies agreed to coordinate care and share information.
The department will continue to receive funding through this grant through October 2024, with an option to renew for a third year.
Nessel applauded Campbell and Nowland for their work with this program, saying they lead “the rollout of Traverse City’s harm reduction Quick Response Team with incredible efficiency.”
She also called TCPD a “golden child” for the COSSAP grant to make a difference in people’s lives.
