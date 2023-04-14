Weather Alert

...Red Flag Warning late this morning into early evening... .Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue again today in combination with critical relative humidities and dry fuels. This will result in dangerous fire weather conditions once again across northern lower Michigan. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR ALL OF NORTHERN LOWER MICHIGAN... The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM EDT this evening. * TIMING...11 AM to 9 PM Today. * WIND...Mainly south winds of 5 to 10 mph. Lake breeze formation expected this afternoon. Gusts of 15-20 mph possible behind the lake breeze. * HUMIDITY...As low as 13 to 18 percent away from lakeshore areas. Humidities may remain below 25 percent behind the lake breeze. * TEMPERATURES...75 to 86 degrees. Cooler temps of 65 to 75 near the lakeshore. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&