TRAVERSE CITY — Police hunted Friday for a car they believe was stolen from a Cherry Capital Airport parking lot.
A local couple stopped at the airport lot around 6 p.m. on Thursday to pick up their black 2014 Ford Explorer — plate No. DCU7899 — only to find it missing, according to Traverse City Chief of Police Jeff O’Brien. They’d lent the car to a visiting family member before her early morning flight, and had plans to pick up the Explorer later that afternoon.
The Explorer’s doors were left unlocked with a key fob in the center console, O’Brien said.
The Explorer had been parked in short-term parking near a pedestrian crosswalk, he added. Officers swept the entirety of the airport’s lots with help from Cherry Capital security, but proved equally unsuccessful in finding the car.
Surveillance footage from the lot proved “really terrible,” O’Brien said, but showed a light-skinned individual reaching through the car window to pay a parking fee at the lot’s exit.
Police have no suspects at this time.
Anyone who spots the vehicle or has further information should call the Traverse City Police Department.
