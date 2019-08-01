TRAVERSE CITY — Police are investigating a report that $4,000 cash was swiped from a man's hotel room.
The man — who Traverse City Police Department Lt. Erich Bohrer could not immediately provide an age or hometown for — called police just after 1 p.m. Wednesday to report the larceny.
“The guy went to check out of his room, came back to gather up his property, and he was missing a little bit of money,” Bohrer said.
Bohrer said the man likely left his room around 10 or 11 a.m. to check out at the front desk of Traverse City’s Travelodge and upon returning a short time later found his money missing.
The man said the cash, stored in an envelope, had been hidden away in a drawer in the room, Bohrer said Thursday morning.
Bohrer said he wasn’t sure how the man returned to the room for his belongings after checking out, and that the case report is still being completed.
Investigators are now reviewing surveillance footage and door key card records in the case.
