TRAVERSE CITY — After 32 years with the Traverse City Police Department, Friday officially marked Chief Jeffrey O’Brien’s last day before entering retirement.
Retirement is something that has been on his mind for a while, he said, and this summer seemed like the right time to transition out of his lifelong career and spend more time with family.
During O’Brien’s tenure, the city’s police department has seen many changes.
The biggest, he said, was probably the department’s adoption of the six pillars of 21st century community policing: Building trust and legitimacy; policy and oversight; technology and social media; community policing and crime reduction; officer training and education; and officer safety and wellness.
Under former city manager Marty Colburn, O’Brien created one of the first LGBTQ+ liaison officer positions in the state and hired a full-time social worker.
O’Brien’s ascension to head of the department came amid controversy.
In December 2015, Colburn named O’Brien as chief after he had served six months as the interim chief. Former Chief Michael Warren had retired in June 2015, which left the department without a full-time chief for the first time in 13 years.
But Warren’s potential successor — Capt. Mike Ayling — at that time was awaiting trial for his handling of an investigation into a drunken domestic violence incident at then-city manager Jered Ottenwess’ residence in February 2015, according to previous news reports.
A jury in August 2015 acquitted Ayling of a willful neglect of duty charge. He later took a negotiated buyout that allowed him to retire early, leaving O’Brien as the department’s most senior commanding officer.
“It was a bad situation,” O’Brien recalled, “it was just kind of a transition from old school to new school. That’s how I became chief.”
His law enforcement career started as a reserve officer for the department in 1983. At that time, he said, he realized he’d have to put himself through school if he wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement.
By May 1991, O’Brien had earned his degree from Northwestern Michigan College after working night shifts the whole way through at what is now called Tyson.
A few months later, in July 1991, he had his first day as a full-time officer for TCPD.
In three decades with the department, in addition to his last eight years as chief, he also has served as captain of the detective bureau and road patrol, a firearms instructor, a motorcycle instructor and a Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) instructor.
As a motorcycle officer, which he noted was his favorite position he’s ever had, O’Brien escorted countless presidents, state officials and presidential candidates.
“I would go back right now and do that job,” he said. “It was just a great, fun job.”
In addition to watching Traverse City transform into what O’Brien called an “upper-middle-class town,” he said the nature of the crimes shifted, too.
In 2013, heroin first started popping up.
He remembers working Sunday overtime during a late August shift alongside other officers when they first realized how dangerous this drug could be.
“You didn’t turn down Sunday overtime, it was the gravy,” he said. “There usually wasn’t a lot of calls for service on Sunday.”
But on this day, he said they got a call right away down at West End Beach about the attempted suicide of a man that involved heroin. The man’s two female acquaintances also were allegedly under the influence of heroin, too.
The next call he said they got was about a domestic assault in the 1000 block of Barlow Street where the female victim was under the influence of heroin.
As O’Brien and his colleagues began filling out paperwork, there was another call.
This time, it was for an overdose that took place in the parking lot of 851 Woodmere Avenue, where TCPD is based.
“So we had intercepted eight people in that half a day by 1 p.m., all heroin, and it changed the whole dynamics of policing,” he said. “I think that was kind of the nexus of: ‘This is going to change our community.’ And it has. It’s changed how we’ve done police work.”
Since the volume of substance abuse is so far-reaching, he said, police work has morphed into focusing on social services, such as a police social worker and embedded community police officers.
“We can’t just continue to arrest people and put them in jail, we need to do something different,” O’Brien said.
His legacy of community policing is something he has said interim Chief Matthew Richmond will be prepared to continue.
“As we move forward, the Traverse City Police Department will be committed to the community policing philosophies established throughout years past,” Richmond said in a statement. “We will strive to build stronger partnerships throughout our community and look for ways to improve upon our successes and failures, all to provide the best workplace for our department members and the best service for the citizens of Traverse City.”
With Richmond in place as interim police chief, the search for a long-term department leader is on hold, interim City Manager Nate Geinzer said.
“I think Capt. Richmond is very capable, I think he’s got a lot of good support from the department and from the rest of the city staff and community partners, so that I think this is a great opportunity for him to sit in that chair and lead the department for at least the time being – until we decide what’s the right direction forward for a permanent replacement,” he said.
Not that whoever leads the department could replace O’Brien and the leadership he has provided to raise the department’s stature, Geinzer said.
For now, the main focus is finding a treasurer and finance director, Geinzer said. But that plan could shift its focus back to the police department if a search for a permanent city manager takes longer than anticipated.
“I wouldn’t want to have an indefinite interim in that police chief spot,” he said. “I mean, that’s not necessarily fair to Capt. Richmond – and not necessarily fair to the department and community – to keep that indefinite interim.”
