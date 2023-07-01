Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT SATURDAY NIGHT... The Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy has declared an Action Day for Ground Level Ozone and Fine Particulates. This alert is in effect until midnight EDT tonight. In addition, an Action Day for only Fine Particulates continues through Saturday. People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone formation today. These activities include refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment, and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include car pooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands, and using water based paints. In addition, smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada will continue to impact PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of northern lower Michigan through Saturday, July 1st. The air quality index is expected to range from the unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy level with some hourly concentrations in the very unhealthy range. It is recommended that active children and adults, and persons with respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For further information please see the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page on the internet at... http://www.michigan.gov/EGLE.