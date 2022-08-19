TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Police Department is starting its search for a new social worker to join its ranks as part of an ongoing community effort to address homelessness, addiction and related issues.
The newly formed position will act, in part, as a liaison between the police department and other community entities such as local homeless shelters, Munson Medical Center, addiction treatment services and the Traverse City Health Clinic.
Traverse City Police Chief Jeffrey O’Brien said he already works closely with those community entities, but a trained social worker will be better able to navigate those worlds.
“I’m a cop, and it’s hard to go into that other culture and speak that language and build trust,” O’Brien said. “I’m hoping that the social worker will build that trust, and they’ll have the conversations that I necessarily can’t have.”
One goal is that by drawing on support from other community resources, the department can respond to some of their cases with a more balanced approach. That means not always sending people to jail, when another response, such as rehabilitation, could be more effective, O’Brien said.
The department is beginning its search now, with the posting listed on the city’s website. The position has been approved for two years of funding, but it could be renewed for a third.
If all goes according to plan, they could have someone in the position by October, but there is no definite deadline to apply. The candidate, who would be a police department employee, would need a master’s degree and five years of experience in the field.
The employee search comes three days after the Traverse City Commission amended Safe Harbor’s land use permit, allowing the local homeless shelter to remain open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from mid-October to mid-May, ending in spring 2024. Until now, the facility’s permit only allowed it to house people at night.
The action was a part of a concerted effort by the city, police and others to better respond to community safety issues.
The police department also is adding a community police officer to that area, the Boardman Neighborhood, who will work alongside the new social worker. Goodwill of Northwest Michigan will have a street outreach worker who also will work with them.
In an interview earlier this week, Elizabeth Whelan, speaking as a Boardman neighborhood resident, said she and many others specifically supported the plan because of the involvement of the sector officer and the social worker.
“I just think that this has potential to really take us to the next step,” she said. “We haven’t had anything like that.”
