TRAVERSE CITY — After more than 30 years with the department, Traverse City Police Chief Jeff O'Brien will retire in the summer.
City Manager Marty Colburn announced O'Brien's coming retirement Monday at a city commission study session. The police chief will serve through June 30.
Colburn, who picked O'Brien to be the department's next chief in December 2015, praised his work on community policing and other efforts to move the department forward.
"Certainly, his leadership of the police department will be missed," Colburn said.
Reached by text, O'Brien said he has a lot of work to accomplish in the next four months. He deferred on saying more about his retirement until closer to his last day.
The announcement comes around two months after Capt. Jim Bussel, another long-serving member, retired in December.
Both worked on rebuilding the department following O'Brien's promotion to chief, as previously reported.
O'Brien joined the TCPD in 1991 after starting his law enforcement career with the U.S. Army Military Police, a role that took him to Vietnam, the Middle East and West Germany. He focused on implementing a number of community policing concepts, often pointing to the Task Force on 21st Century Policing's recommendations as a guide.
Those efforts included hiring liaison officers to work with what O'Brien termed communities of distinction, like the LGBTQ community and people without homes, and creating an arrest diversion program.
The list goes on: Colburn pointed to his work alongside the department's new social worker to create a Crisis Intervention Team. Its aim is to help people facing two or more overlapping crises of homelessness, mental health or substance abuse.
Making O'Brien interim police chief was a decision Colburn made early in his time as city manager, he said. After interviewing him as part of a statewide search, the choice was clear.
"When I recognized Chief O'Brien's knowledge base of community policing I realized he was not only the right individual for the job, but secondly he just needed to be let loose ... to implement," he said.
Another statewide search should begin shortly, Colburn said. He plans to meet with O'Brien and city Human Resources Director Kristine Bosley this week to discuss the application and interview processes. Colburn wants to make the decision in a timely manner so there can be a transition from one police chief to the next.
Mayor Richard Lewis said he's known O'Brien since he first joined the department and called him a "great, great officer and just a great person to know in this community." He also praised his work as chief on community policing initiatives.
"I'm happy for Chief O'Brien that he's finally reached that point in life where he feels like he's ready to retire, but it's going to be a real loss to our community, to our city and to the folks who are out there in the trenches every day," Lewis said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.