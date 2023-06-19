TRAVERSE CITY — The chairman of Traverse City’s planning commission is resigning.
David Hassing stepped down from the appointed board as of Friday, he said via email. His decision comes after the board, which advises the city commission on major planning and zoning decisions, sent its recommendations on several changes to residential zoning aimed at increasing housing variety and allowing more density than currently built levels.
Hassing said he was already planning to leave the commission after getting it through that zoning issue, but decided to step down sooner than he originally had hoped.
“Helping to solve housing problems for this wonderful, unique community is something I’m passionate about, but the housing zoning changes issue didn’t go well from my point of view,” he said.
“My efforts to help increase public awareness of the issue and to engage personally with residents in hopes of better public deliberation about pressing issues were not successful,” Hassing said.
Recent meetings where the changes were discussed drew considerable comments and criticisms, especially a June 6 public hearing where numerous audience members urged against changes they thought would cause irreversible damage to neighborhoods.
In his opening remarks at that hearing, Hassing told the audience that he saw the changes as loosening overly restrictive rules to create variety and, potentially, more opportunities for working people to live in the city.
Now, stepping aside would clear the way for new leadership, hopefully giving the commission a fresh start, Hassing said in his email. He expressed the hope that it also would show the public that commissioners take their concerns seriously.
Originally appointed in January 2017, Hassing’s current term was originally set to expire in November 2025, according to information from the city.
The news of Hassing’s resignation came as a surprise to Mitchell Treadwell, a city commissioner who also serves on the planning commission. Treadwell called Hassing a steady leader during his time chairing the planning commission and wished him the best.
“It will be interesting to see how the planning commission changes, especially as we continue working on issues affecting housing, affordability, clean water and sensible development across the city of Traverse City,” Treadwell said.
Appointing someone to fill Hassing’s spot would require creating a subcommittee to review candidates, and Treadwell said he figured the commission would be ready to fill the vacancy by mid-July at the earliest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.