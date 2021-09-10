TRAVERSE CITY — Proposals to allow more housing density in four of Traverse City’s residential zoning types are on hold.
Planning commissioners at a recent meeting agreed to table a change that would combine R-9, R-15 and R-29 multifamily residential into one zoning type called R-3 mixed density and remove all housing density limits. Currently they’re capped at nine, 15 and 29 residences per acre, respectively.
The change also would allow more impervious surfaces per lot — hard surfaces like pavement and buildings — and slightly higher buildings, up by five feet to 45 feet. Buildings would be limited to 35 feet tall if they’re within 30 feet of an R-1 single family-zoned lot.
Planners also tabled a proposal to allow up to four residential units per lot in R-2 two-family residential districts. Planning Director Shawn Winter said that would allow duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes, and he showed the commission several existing examples that are legal, nonconforming uses.
Zoning rules still wouldn’t allow more than two structures per lot — two structures split into two homes each instead of a cluster of four, for example.
Winter said the two proposals aim to make some progress in addressing housing issues in the city. They wouldn’t be a “silver bullet” but could provide an array of options to create housing diversity.
“We want to promote housing in established residential multifamily districts and provide a variety in housing stock, and in doing so, hopefully offer housing with different price points,” he said of the proposal for R-9, R-15 and R-29 districts.
Both proposals drew criticism from the public, as well as a smattering of support.
Planners were receptive to the ideas overall but had too many unanswered questions to move forward at their recent meeting.
Commissioners Brian McGillivary and Heather Shaw said they wanted to see changes to a 10-foot setback from Kids Creek in both proposals. They argued 25 would be more appropriate, although McGillivary said he would let the city planner drop it down to 10 in cases where the setback makes it impossible to rebuild after a fire.
Commissioners also had questions about increasing allowable impervious surfaces in R-3 to 60 percent of a property, or 50 percent for R-2. That drew criticism from the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay, and Shaw said the city needs to protect its green spaces.
“If you reduce the green spaces, it doesn’t look like a small town anymore, it starts looking like a bigger city,” she said.
Protecting the city’s small-town feel also prompted several city residents to speak out against the proposals, many of them objecting to the increase in density. A few also questioned whether it would move the needle on housing prices.
“There are other alternative options,” said city resident Debby Regiani. “Land is available to the south of us where taxes are less, land is plenty and the commute is short. Please don’t consider passing this housing ordinance. It will not solve the affordable housing shortage, but it will create a quaint neighborhood shortage.”
Real estate agent Sam Flamont supported both proposals, although he had questions about impervious surface limits. He said he’s seen firsthand how splitting one house into four can create affordable options.
Ryan Hannon, Goodwill Industries of Northern Michigan street outreach coordinator, said more building won’t solve homelessness. But more units do help, especially as people with housing vouchers lose them because they can’t find a place to accept them.
Commissioner Anna Dituri supported both proposals, detailing her struggle with finding a place to live and noting the city already has several duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes that blend in with their neighborhoods.
Other commenters were angry with what they saw as a lack of notice for proposed changes to R-2 districts. While those living in or within 300 feet of R-9, R-15 and R-29 districts got a mailed meeting notice, those in R-2 didn’t because the proposed change was a text amendment versus a rezoning for the other.
That led to accusations from T. Michael Jackson, Adrienne Rossi and more of a lack of transparency. While Winter defended the city’s actions, including notifying neighborhood associations and publishing meeting agendas in advance, McGillivary said he’s seen the city go further before to involve the public.
Jackson and others urged planners to consider the proposed changes to R-2 districts as part of a more comprehensive update to the master plan.
