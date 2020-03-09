TRAVERSE CITY — Planning commissioners deadlocked on a proposed new development for downtown Traverse City’s west end.
Planning commissioners voted 4-4 at a recent meeting following a site plan review for Great Lakes Capital’s proposed project at 309 W. Front St., commission Chairwoman Linda Koebert said. That tie vote means the move to approve the site plans fails, but commissioners will get another chance in two weeks.
Commissioners Janet Fleshman, Brian McGillivary, Roger Putman and Heather Shaw voted against, and commissioner Anna Dituri was absent, Koebert said.
McGillivary said he likes the plans overall but think there was some information missing from what commissioners had. He also wants to learn more about how large trucks would serve the building, which will share a driveway with 4Front Credit Union’s new headquarters next door and Traverse City Housing Commission’s adjacent Riverview Terrace.
“Those are my concerns, because it’s an odd site and I wanted the city and I wanted the applicant to be able to explain to us, yes, all the turning movements, all the parking movements, the trash pickup, all these things are worked out and kosher in the site plan,” he said.
Shaw, meanwhile, said she can’t support a building sited not only in a floodplain but in a floodway — the inner part of a floodplain that must remain clear so a 100-year-flood can keep flowing downstream, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Plus, plans call for grading down to the river’s water level, a move she called unwise.
“What’s going to happen is, if it floods, it’s going to flood the basement where the car park is,” she said.
The site is also contaminated, and the city should’ve bought it to take it off the market, Shaw said.
McGillivary said he’ll likely vote in favor of the plans once he knows what he wants to know, but Shaw said she’s a firm no.
Great Lakes Capital wants to build a four-story building with 96 apartments, two ground-level retail spaces and a leasing office, as previously reported. It would sit atop 90 parking spaces. The company is planning it for 309 W. Front St., on land currently owned by Pine Street Development One.
The new building would sit between 4Front Credit Union’s new headquarters, currently under construction, and the Boardman River.
Messages left for Great Lakes Capital weren’t returned Friday.
Commissioners could review the plans again at their March 17 meeting, Koebert said.
