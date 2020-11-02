TRAVERSE CITY — Russ Soyring has seen lots of changes in his nearly 35-year career as city planner, set to end when he retires mid-February, he said.
They range from the mundane, like typewriters and ashtrays on every desk when he started, to the massive, like lots of new development and major controversy over tall buildings — regulations allowed 125-foot-high structures throughout much of downtown when Soyring started, he said.
The debate spanned much of his time with Traverse City, from a 1994 master plan calling for shorter buildings by Grand Traverse Bay and more recently including a 2016 voter-initiated city charter amendment requiring a public vote for any new building taller than 60 feet.
“The people have spoken pretty loud and clear that they don’t want tall buildings except at certain locations,” he said.
There’s a strong sense of ownership of the city’s downtown, which residents see as an “urban park” that they want to retain a more human scale, Soyring said. That said, there’s plenty of room for growth through rules that currently allow three- to four-story buildings where many one-story buildings sit.
Such growth would make open spaces all the more important, so Soyring is strongly in favor of a proposed civic square at Union and State streets — he’s considering volunteering to help the joint Downtown Development Authority and Rotary Club of Traverse City project as one way to stay busy after retirement.
The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of outdoor spaces, and the civic square would be a place where people can meet, get to know each other and enjoy the downtown without spending money, Soyring said.
“I think the civic square will play out extremely well, especially for downtown city dwellers, that they have a place to get outside,” he said.
Parking and vehicles are other major issues, and sometimes the debate over parking for a new project is the first to arise, Soyring said — he previously told planning commissioners it can dominate the discourse around proposals before the board. Focusing on parking and traffic caters to cars but can short-change other planning priorities.
Eighth Street was one example, and one of the first changes Soyring oversaw, he said. The former two-lane road with curbside parking became four lanes, then two with a center turn. The recent redesign is focused more on placemaking than traffic, and is much more bike- and pedestrian-friendly, he said.
He had plenty of other stories to tell, from his push for zoning changes to redevelop a derelict ironworks now the site of condos, offices and restaurants to the transformation of the lakeshore from its post-industrial past — the beach near Open Space was once strewn with concrete chunks and railroad ties, and his planting of more than 70 trees in parkland there caused some consternation.
He credited the planning commission for bringing multiple perspectives to each debate, which has served to improve the ideas he brought forth. So too has public input — he recalled how some neighborhood kids’ feedback helped improve plans for Huron Hills Park, for one.
Soyring believes that creating cities where people want to live means they’re less likely to live in the “hinterlands” — former farm fields, forests and orchards, he said. City-dwellers also create a smaller carbon footprint, but affordable housing’s a problem the city badly needs to tackle.
He likes an idea planning commissioners are exploring of allowing smaller houses on smaller lots, and so too does planning commission Chairwo- man Linda Koebert, she said.
She praised Soyring for keeping focus even during contentious debates, and for his gradual approaches that she believes make changes easier for city residents to accept.
“It is not often that a person has worked in a place for 35 years and is still at the top of his game,” she said.
