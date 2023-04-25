TRAVERSE CITY — Brighton’s former city manager could help Traverse City through its leadership transition if he accepts city commissioners’ offer.
Nate Geinzer was the clear favorite for the interim city manager post after commissioners interviewed him and former Petoskey City Manager George Korthauer Monday morning. All but one commissioner, Mark Wilson, said Geinzer was their top pick of the two, although they agreed Korthauer should get an offer from the city if Geinzer turns his down.
Commissioners praised Geinzer’s specific answers on how he would help carry through various ongoing projects, and that he made clear that he’s interested in an interim management gig only.
The city’s abrupt and largely unexplained firing of former City Manager Marty Colburn after nearly eight years on the job came up at various points in the interview.
Geinzer told commissioners he saw the city’s biggest challenge, and his biggest task, as rebuilding trust. And Commissioner Tim Werner asked him how he intended to do so following the “sudden change in leadership,” both with city staff and more broadly.
“Your number-one challenge right now is trust,” Geinzer said. “I see that as being the primary focus of the interim city manager is to try to rebuild a level of trust between lots of different parties,” from staff to the commission to the community.
“The way everything was kind of played out in the press did not do anybody any favors,” Geinzer added.
Building that trust would help the city find a more permanent hire for city manager, he said. Finding high-quality candidates for that job, as well as the treasurer and finance director position the city is also trying to fill, currently is “like finding a needle in a haystack.”
It’s also a more commonplace challenge for interim managers working with city staff who may be apprehensive of temporary leadership, Geinzer said. They may not feel comfortable with doing things differently, or wonder how much they need to listen to someone whose time with the city already has an end date.
That all comes back to trust, Geinzer said. He said he believes one of his greatest skills is creating a good team, and that he aims to be a city manager who gives that team what they need to succeed rather than micromanage.
“One of the skills I’ve grown over the years is recognizing the role of city manager in a leadership role, that my job is not to tell people what do do, my job is to create the environment where people can be successful,” he said.
The team Geinzer built for Brighton was one of his proudest achievements there, he said. So too was tackling a backlog of road and utility maintenance and working to fix various financial issues, including pension debt.
As an interim manager, Geinzer said he would consider helping find a treasurer and finance director, but would leave selecting a new police chief to whoever commissioners hire as the more permanent manager — city Police Chief Jeffrey O’Brien is retiring at the end of June, as previously reported.
Geinzer said that he would prefer to serve as the city’s temporary top administrator for four to six months, although he would be willing to stay longer if hiring a more permanent city manager took longer.
Commissioners asked each candidate two questions each, and asked the same questions of each one, save a handful of follow-ups that were specific to the candidate’s response.
Korthauer served as Petoskey’s city manager from 1983 to 2009 and said he is proud of much of what he accomplished there. That included seeing through plans to redevelop the waterfront, its central business district and a gridwork of public infrastructure that was showing its age.
The depth of Korthauer’s experience showed in his answers, Wilson said. Plus, he was uncomfortable with Geinzer’s request that he be employed by Traverse City through his company rather than directly.
“I’ve never been a big fan of mixing personal business with government business,” he said.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said Geinzer’s request could be for tax purposes, and that any employment agreement could specify how much time he gives to Traverse City.
While commissioners agreed they were more impressed with Geinzer’s interview, they agreed to offer Korthauer the interim position should Geinzer decline to negotiate — Geinzer told commissioners he got a call from another city that’s interested in bringing him on as interim manager, and on Monday evening he was due in Port Huron to discuss a proposal for his company to help the city implement a neighborhood improvement authority, meeting documents show.
Mayor Richard Lewis said he agreed with commissioners’ comments, and added he saw a generational dynamic as well.
“I believe George and I are probably more of the old school where Nate is the new school, and I think Nate is bringing more of what’s going to be needed for the long term or at least help to make that switch for what’s going to be needed for the long term of this community,” he said.
Whomever city commissioners choose, Lewis said he hoped commissioners could approve their employment agreement at their May 1 meeting.
Geinzer started his career at Brighton, where his resume shows he interned and worked in a few different roles from September 2005 to October 2007, then returned as city manager from October 2007 to February 2016.
Korthauer told commissioners he “failed at retirement a couple times” and his resume stretched back many more years than Geinzer’s.
As for the search for a longer-term city manager, Lewis told commissioners he expected an ongoing request for proposals should be ready by mid-May for commissioners to select a search firm.
