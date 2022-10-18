TRAVERSE CITY — When State Street in Traverse City’s downtown became one-way in 1967, George Romney was governor, The Beatles’ “Penny Lane” was a hit and Chevrolet had just introduced the Camaro.
Now, the street is turning back to two-way traffic as the city did for a brief trial in 2020, this time for a longer pilot. City commissioners approved a request from the Downtown Development Authority on Monday for the two-year trial that DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said afterward should be ready to go by Nov. 11.
That’ll change the street between Pine Street and Boardman Avenue to two-way, plus one block each of Boardman and Pine toward Front Street, as previously reported.
Derenzy called it a chance to examine a “generational” change, one focused on a better pedestrian experience, encouraging slower traffic and adding vibrancy to the State Street corridor. It’s one the authority took several months to consider, including a study and considerable public input.
“Particularly on this, when it comes to such a generational change, it’s important to have the business community and the community at large to be part of the discussion, and that we did,” she said.
Making the change will require some work, including changing traffic signals and at a handful of intersections, along with some mid-intersection islands, as previously reported.
Derenzy said the pilot won’t be a stagnant operation but can change as needed. She laid out the various data to be collected: pedestrian and cyclist volumes, crash data, traffic speed and volumes and data about snow.
She and city Engineer Tim Lodge said the switch should help with construction traffic while the state Department of Transportation rebuilds a stretch of Grandview Parkway — Lodge added it’ll provide a way to head west without driving through a congested construction zone, and Derenzy told Commissioner Ashlea Walter the pilot wasn’t pushed up as a result of the Grandview project.
Reconfiguring lanes, intersections and some extra costs for snowplowing should total an estimated $138,000, as previously reported.
That cost prompted Commissioner Tim Werner to oppose the request, casting the lone “no” vote in the 6-1 decision. He said he could back it otherwise, but he was concerned about the running cost for snow removal — up to $60,000 for the first winter, as previously reported.
He previously questioned the plan at an Oct. 10 meeting, voicing doubt over DDA claims that the change could bolster economic growth, a lack of bike lanes in both directions and more.
The new configuration would have one bike lane going east down State Street, and there’s already another going west on Front Street, Lodge said in response to a question from Commissioner Mark Wilson.
Walter said she wanted to see two bike lanes, one in each direction, on State Street. She pointed to a similar configuration on a newly repaved length of East Front Street.
But the widths of the two streets aren’t the same, Lodge said. On State Street, that wouldn’t leave much room for two bike lanes without squeezing them to widths he thought an unacceptable risk to cyclists. He wanted to see how the lane on East Front Street works in the coming years, as well as an upcoming mobility study.
Overall, Lodge told commissioners he was excited to try the two-year pilot, noting it’ll be different than the 2020 setup that left some parts one-way. He said city engineering staff will take part in studying the traffic changes.
Commissioners will have the option to extend the trial for another two years on recommendation from the DDA — Mayor Richard Lewis made clear the extension would require a commission vote.
Meanwhile, there will be a chance to make adjustments during the trial, he said.
“That’s why they call it — it’s a pilot, they don’t need to wait until it gets really bad, if they feel like they need to change, they will change it,” Lewis said.
