TRAVERSE CITY — Promises of protests and threats of counter-protests have kept Traverse City police busy.
The department investigated several rumors concerning the community’s safety in the wake of nationwide protests — many peaceful, some devolving into riots — after George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis.
Traverse City Police Chief Jeff O’Brien said protests and demonstrations are likely on Saturday, and his officers will be in attendance.
For many, it’s a vital cause.
“I’ve grown up here all my life, and only recently have I realized that racism permeates this community like a fine dust,” said Scott Perry, who organized a smaller demonstration on Tuesday. “When you shine a light on it, it’s very clear to see.
“I want to do my part to help others recognize there’s a community right here in Traverse City that doesn’t feel seen.”
He plans to attend a demonstration at the Open Space around noon on Saturday — and he expects a large crowd.
O’Brien has been in contact with organizers of several planned and since-canceled events.
He said he’d be willing to join and march with anyone who calls in and organizes a sanctioned, peaceful demonstration.
“We all come from different backgrounds and different mores,” O’Brien said. “That sensitivity and being sensitive to people’s culture, ethnicity, their race, those are all things that we need to be cognizant of.”
He hasn’t found any of the threats — many of them posted on social media — to be credible, according to a release.
O’Brien made it clear he supports locals’ rights to demonstrate — and that he condemns the actions of Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been charged with second-degree murder in Floyd’s death. He was arrested four days after the incident.
“He probably should’ve been arrested that night, or while those other officers were witnessing it,” O’Brien said. “That should’ve been immediate.”
Floyd, handcuffed, begged for air during the more than 8 minutes as now-former officer Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck. Video recorded by onlookers shows Floyd saying “I can’t breathe,” and “Don’t kill me.”
Three other officers stood by, the Associated Press reported.
A coroner ruled the Floyd’s death a homicide caused by “asphyxiation by sustained pressure,” according to AP.
Police initially responded to the scene after a call from a grocery store claiming Floyd had tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill.
Chauvin was initially charged with manslaughter. An amended complaint added a charge of third-degree murder, which has since been enhanced to second-degree, NPR reported.
The officers who stood by — Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, have been charged with aiding and abetting murder.
All four were fired the day after Floyd’s death.
Floyd's death spurred thousands to take to the streets. That includes the mitten state, where crowds have gathered in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Flint, Lansing, and several other towns and cities.
Traverse City police are coordinating with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation to police the demonstrations and prevent any violence from breaking out.
But the most important thing, O’Brien said, is to listen.
“We’re becoming a very diversified country, and inclusiveness is very important,” he said. “Very, very important.”
Anyone with information on threats to protesters or threats of violence at Saturday’s demonstration should call the Traverse City Police Department at 231-995-5151.
