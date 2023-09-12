TRAVERSE CITY — Benjamin Marentette said becoming Traverse City’s next city manager will be his “professional dream” come true.
City commissioners on Monday unanimously voted to offer Marentette, the city clerk since 2011, the job of top administrator. They authorized Mayor Richard Lewis, Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe and city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht to negotiate an employment agreement with a salary in the range of $160,000-$180,000.
Marentette said he was “extremely thrilled” to have the commission’s unanimous support, and that city department leaders who interviewed the candidates and residents who attended a reception Thursday backed him as well.
“To have that all the way across the chain just makes me feel even more aligned and better about the future and the ability to do some really amazing things,” he said.
Commissioners on Monday each took turns giving their top three picks out of the four they interviewed — a fifth, Milford Village Manager Christian Wuerth, dropped out after opting to remain in Milford, said Amy Cell, owner of the executive search firm that led the process.
Several mentioned Marentette’s communications skills as setting him ahead of the others.
“I think the fact that he created the communications position cannot be understated,” Commissioner Mi Stanley said. “I know that the city has long had a challenge with telling our own story, and connecting with and communicating with our constituents and our citizens, and that’s still in the early stages and yes, we have more work to do.”
Stanley also echoed other commissioners in pointing to Marentette’s suggestion that the city create a strategic plan, one that’s actionable with a public-facing dashboard regularly reporting on implementation efforts. That idea put Marentette over the top for Commissioner Linda Koebert, she said.
For Commissioner Tim Werner, Marentette rose to the top after Werner’s wife asked him what’s the most important aspect of the city manager position. Werner believes it’s to recruit and coach the best department heads, and the next city manager will have to hire at least five. Marentette’s people skills and ability to build the right kind of organizational culture made him Werner’s top pick.
Two other candidates rose to the top after Thursday’s interviews in front of commissioners. City department heads interviewed the candidates as well, and the public who attended a reception that night gave their feedback as well, Shamroe said.
Grand Traverse County Deputy Administrator Chris Forsyth was Commissioner Mark Wilson’s top pick and the second choice for several others. And Elizabeth Vogel, Missaukee County administrator and chief financial officer, was Commissioner Mitch Treadwell’s first choice.
Several commissioners remarked that all three would make an excellent city manager, and ultimately they cast a unanimous vote for Marentette.
Lewis talked about how he first met Marentette when Lewis was city manager and Marentette started in the city treasurer’s department at 19. From there, Lewis tabbed him as executive director for the Garfield Township Traverse City Recreation Authority.
Lewis wrestled with the final choice, since he believes both Forsyth and Vogel are destined to be leaders in local government and he would have liked to hire Vogel so a woman could be the next city manager. But he also had Marentette as his top pick, putting the city clerk first of the three.
Marentette didn’t attend Monday’s meeting — Deputy City Clerk Sarah Lutz said she sat in for him whenever the topic of hiring the next city manager was on the agenda.
He said he wants to start as soon as possible, while acknowledging there needs to be an orderly transition as he moves from one role to the other. He’s confident the clerk’s office can run the upcoming city election in November without him, and as manager he’ll appoint Lutz as interim city clerk with the commission’s approval.
“There’s a lot of work to be done and I think the sooner that I can hit the ground running officially and start on my listening tour and hearing from so many people on what they’ve got to say and what we need to be focusing on, and what their dreams and concerns are, the sooner I can do that in my official capacity, the better,” he said.
He acknowledged there’s a learning curve for anyone who becomes city manager, and added he’s looking forward to learning more from city department leaders.
Marentette will also be responsible for appointing the next permanent hire for clerk, again with commissioners’ ratification, he said.
Once hired, Marentette will take the reins from interim Manager Nate Geinzer. Commissioners brought him in after dismissing former city Manager Marty Colburn in April, ending his nearly eight-year tenure with little public explanation.
