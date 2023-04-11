TRAVERSE CITY — Candidates from across the U.S. could be part of the candidate pool to become Traverse City’s next permanent hire for city manager.
City commissioners agreed Monday to hire an executive search firm Monday and not to narrow the scope to only candidates from the region.
They also chose a list of three candidates to fill that position until they make a more permanent selection. That action followed a request from Penny Hill, the current interim manager, that she not have to fill the vacant spot longer than necessary.
After a couple of tries with a ranked-choice voting setup, commissioners agreed to invite Ryan Cotton, Nate Geinzer and George Korthauer to interview for the interim position.
Cotton is interim city manager for Eastpointe, and served as Holland’s city manager from 2012 to 2017, according to his resume. Geinzer started a management consulting firm after serving as Brighton’s city manager from 2016 to 2022. And Korthauer was Petoskey’s city manager from 1983 to 2009, then served a shorter stint as city manager for Oneonta, New York.
Korthauer submitted his name for consideration, as did city Clerk Benjamin Marentette, as previously reported. Much of the rest were names Hill pulled from the Michigan Municipal Executives Association’s list of potential sit-ins.
Mayor Richard Lewis said commissioners would tentatively set April 24 as the date to interview Cotton, Geinzer and Korthauer. Mi Stanley was absent, so board members weren’t sure about her availability.
The city also will task an as-yet-unnamed executive search firm to find someone interested in taking the city’s top administrative job on a permanent basis. Commissioner Mitch Treadwell said he would rather look for candidates from a region that faces similar challenges.
“I’m not saying that municipal government is fundamentally different in different parts of the United States, but they have different programs and things that we have to deal with,” he said. “They do not need to remove snow in Florida.”
Other commissioners were satisfied that both they and the search firm could narrow down the list of candidates to those who best fit what they are looking for. Tim Werner said his recent experience that led to hiring Brandie Ekren to lead Traverse City Light & Power started with dozens of candidates, slimmed down by the firm then again by a subcommittee to five for the interview.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said she wouldn’t want to limit the geographical scope, echoing Werner’s remark that someone from Michigan may have landed elsewhere and is looking to return.
Whoever commissioners ultimately hire will take over after former city Manager Marty Colburn, who had worked in that job for eight years. Commissioners on April 3 unanimously agreed to fire Colburn, providing virtually no reason for their action.
Treadwell said he knew of some differences in management style. Several board members commented on the lack of transparency leading up to the termination. Colburn had emailed commissioners less than two weeks prior to the action saying he hoped to stay on the job for at least a few more years.
But Colburn also noted that city leaders may have a perspective on their managers and how they do their jobs, and opt to make changes if they desire.
Former Mayor Jim Carruthers said he believes Lewis, Marentette and city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht acted in concert in an effort to place Marentette in the manager’s post, a claim Marentette denied. Trible-Laucht and Lewis did not respond to questions about Carruthers’ claim.
City resident Ed Slosky referenced the firing when he told commissioners the hiring process was a chance for them to show leadership. He suggested they take the time to update a job description for the city’s lead administrator.
“I think that’s something that, given all the circumstances we’ve had in the past two weeks, if you would say that out loud, then I think it would give folks like myself a better understanding of, OK, we’re on a mission, we know we’re in a dire spot and this is what we’re going to do and this is our timing,” he said.
Lewis replied, saying that is something commissioners will work out with the executive search firm — once they choose one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.