From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Commissioners have a decision to make on who will be Traverse City’s next top administrator.
They’re set to meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the Governmental Center, 400 Boardman Ave., with only one item on the agenda: Pick one of five candidates to be city manager, or bring back two or more for a second round of interviews.
City commissioners on Thursday interviewed Chris Forsyth, Jessica Kinser, Benjamin Marentette, Elizabeth Vogel and Christian Wuerth. Commissioners chose all five finalists from a list provided by executive search firm Amy Cell Talent — a sixth who commissioners picked for the short list withdrew after taking a job.city
The chosen city leader will take the reins from Interim City Manager Nate Geinzer, hired on contract after former city Manager Marty Colburn left in April.
Commissioners ended Colburn’s nearly eight-year tenure and offered little public explanation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.