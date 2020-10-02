WICHITA, Kansas — There’s a limited edition bottle of Ezra Brooks-brand bourbon in the shape of a Wichita State Shockers mascot sitting in Bill Burch’s Traverse City, Michigan, apartment.
Burch bought it while working at a liquor store/gas station near campus. It was his side job while he was a student-athlete in the Shockers football program.
For 50 years, the bottle has been sealed.
“Every time I would touch it,” Burch said as his voice trembled, “it would just be a reminder of the things that happened.”
Burch planned to open that bottle Friday, 50 years to the date a plane carrying 40 players and boosters of the Wichita State football team crashed in a field near Silver Plume, Colorado, on a return trip from Utah State in 1970. On that day, 31 people died — 14 student-athletes, 14 staff and boosters, and three crew members — and nine survived.
That was Burch’s senior year. He had a knee injury and didn’t fly on the plane.
Six weeks later, Southern Airways Flight 932, carrying the Marshall University football team, crashed in Huntington, West Virginia, as the team returned from a game in North Carolina. It was the subject of the 2006 Matthew McConaughey movie “We are Marshall.”
The same event at WSU isn’t known by many who didn’t attend the university. Wreckage from the Martin 404 plane still is scattered on the mountain in Colorado near the Eisenhower Tunnel.
Many have placed memorials at the crash site and decorated rocks along a nearby trail.
The on-campus memorial will take place at 9 a.m. in Cessna Stadium, the former Shockers football field that’s up for demolition.
The event will be livestreamed and open to the public.
“It’s still very emotional,” Burch said. “There’s going to be 31 players that are coming back, there’s never been more than 16 any other year. Some of these people I wouldn’t have seen for 50 years.”
The Shockers lost every game that season after the players voted to return to play — dubbed “The second season.”
The university stopped sponsoring the team in 1986.
Fifty years later the trip doesn’t get any easier for Burch, he said.
Burch, 71, was among the older ones of his cohort. He resides in Traverse City and owns The Cartridge World on South Airport Road.
A number of his teammates from that year who weren’t on the plane have died during the past five years.
“As the 50th starts coming up, it may be the last time you see them, ever again.” Burch said. “You try and remember a lot of the positives. I spent four years living with these guys, going to school with these guys ... getting in trouble with these guys, you name it.”
That includes time spent at Cessna Stadium, which for 34 years has been used sparingly. It’s officially the home of the WSU track program, but has routinely been the host site of the Kansas State High School Activities Association state finals in track.
In April the Kansas Board of Regents unanimously voted to demolish it.
Burch’s Shockers were the first team to play on it under Cessna’s naming rights in 1969 after a $1.5 million renovation, doubling capacity from 15,000 to 30,000. At the time of its completion it was among the most modern and complete football stadiums in the nation.
Now it’s an eyesore and a cause for conversation to anyone stuck in traffic along East 21st Street. Burch said he hears constantly: “Why aren’t they using it more?”
“I do remember my freshman locker room, and it was old,” Burch said, a junior at the time the stadium was renovated. “I’ve tied kids to the goalpost, sometimes without clothes on. We’ve done a lot of pranks in that place, there’s a lot of memories.
“It’s amazing the university can’t supply this activity (football) to keep this an active facility.”
Burch anticipates the players at the memorial to express disappointment toward the Regents' decision.
There’s currently no timeline or funding for the project, and the KSHSAA is planning on hosting the state track meet at least another year.
“It’s just another bit of closure for what happened in our lifetime,” Burch said.
