INTERLOCHEN — A Traverse City man was killed in a hit-and-run crash.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office personnel said they were called to Interlochen Corners for a rollover crash involving two cars, just after 11 p.m. Thursday.
According to preliminary investigations, a green Jeep Wrangler driven by a 31-year-old Traverse City man was allegedly traveling eastbound on U.S. 31 South when it was struck by another car driving southbound on South Long Lake Road.
The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene, Capt. Chris Clark said.
The identity of the driver has not been released by the sheriff's office yet because they are still notifying his next of kin.
The southbound vehicle fled the scene after the collision, leaving behind debris that indicates the car could potentially be a white GMC SUV, Clark said.
Police reports state the car in question could be missing grill or headlight-trim parts.
The Green Lake Township Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services assisted the sheriff's office at the scene of the crash.
Anyone with information about the white SUV or its driver is asked to call the sheriff's office detective bureau at 231-995-5012.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.