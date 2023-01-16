OLD MISSION — A 23-year-old Traverse City man died after the vehicle he was driving rolled over and caught fire Monday, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office.
At 2:24 a.m., a passer-by called the county's Central Dispatch to report a fire in the woods near Center Road in the vicinity of Rue De Vin in Peninsula Township. When first responders from Peninsula Township Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services arrived, they found a vehicle on fire.
Sheriff's office deputies said the vehicle was a Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Capt. Chris Clark said they believe the man had been driving down Center Road when he lost control and struck a nearby embankment, causing the Jeep to overturn and ignite.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Clark said he was alone in the Jeep at the time of the crash.
Clark said no further information was being released at this time because of the ongoing investigation.
