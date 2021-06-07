SUTTONS BAY — A Traverse City man died during the weekend when electrocuted while working on an art project, authorities said.
Investigators classified the death as suspicious and said they continue to probe the incident.
Leelanau County Sheriff's deputies and Suttons Bay/Bingham EMS emergency responders were sent just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 400 block of North Lincoln Street in Suttons Bay when called for a man down and unresponsive. The 63-year-old man was the only person hurt in the electrocution, officials confirmed.
Efforts to resuscitate the man failed and he was pronounced dead at the scene; a medical examiner's investigator also responded, dispatch records show.
Authorities said the man was working on an art project that involved wood burning when something went wrong and he was electrocuted.
The man's autopsy results remain pending, sheriff's officials said.
