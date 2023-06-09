CHEBOYGAN — A 60-year-old Traverse City man died after his truck hit a curve and struck several trees, the Cheboygan County Sheriff's Office reported.
On Thursday at approximately 4:17 p.m., Robert James Fluharty was traveling northbound on Afton Road in Ellis Township when he missed a curve on Dunham Road and went off the roadway, striking trees, according to Sheriff Tim Cook.
Fluharty was allegedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, Cook said, and was ejected from his truck. He died at the scene.
Fluharty's passenger, a 54-year-old man from Maine, sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention, the police report states.
Cook said he believes both alcohol and speed were factors in the crash, but it is still under investigation.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the Tuscarora Township Police Department, the Wolverine Fire Department, the Emmet County Sheriff's Office and Cheboygan Life Support.
