TRAVERSE CITY — A traffic stop led to a charge of suspected delivery and manufacture of methamphetamine for a Traverse City passenger, according to the Michigan State Police.
On Friday night, troopers from the Traverse City post stopped a car driven by a 32-year-old Williamsburg woman for an “equipment violation” on US-31 North in East Bay Township.
Her passenger, Ralph Edwin Mason III, 45, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, Lt. Derrick Carroll said.
The warrant was ordered Jan. 5 after Mason failed to appear in court. He was facing charges for operating on a suspended license, operating without security, operating a car with a fake ID, unlawful use of a license plate and having open alcohol in a motor vehicle, according to court records.
Troopers said they found multiple containers of methamphetamine, Schedule II controlled substances, drug paraphernalia and a digital scale on Mason during the arrest. He was taken to Grand Traverse County Jail. The driver was not arrested.
Mason was arraigned Monday at the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County on one count delivery/manufacture methamphetamine, court records showed. His bond was set at $25,000, cash or surety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.