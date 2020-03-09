TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City man accused of breaking into a house and stealing Air Jordan shoes, a PlayStation 4 gaming system and a safe was arrested last week.
Tristen Grant Kalbfleisch, 22, was arraigned in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County for one count felony home invasion second degree, and he is also being charged as a habitual-third offender, according to a Michigan State Police statement.
The arrest and charge come after about a year of investigation, the statement reads.
The MSP crime lab matched latent prints from the residence on Townline Road in Garfield Township, the statement reads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.