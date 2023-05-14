TRAVERSE CITY — Budget season is upon Traverse City, and the city-owned utility will preview its own numbers for the upcoming fiscal year.
Traverse City Light & Power Executive Director Brandie Ekren and Chief Financial Officer Karla Myers-Beman are expected to review the utility's proposed July-through-June-2024 financials for city commissioners Monday, meeting materials show.
The utility projects total operating revenues of $38,740,500 — much of that from electricity sales — and expenditures of $39,539,900, a difference of $799,400. That'll be partly offset by a federal grant and other non-operating revenues totaling $445,300.
The utility's fiberoptic fund also is expected to run at a loss again in the upcoming fiscal year, with projected revenues of 1,715,700 and operating expenses of $2,313,300. An unspecified "special item" of $690,000 would put the fund back in the black for the year.
Utility leaders also are expected to give a quick overview of TCL&P's Climate Action Plan, which calls for using 100 percent renewable energy by 2040 and "decarbonizing" the city utility's grid through several strategies. Those include distributed generation like rooftop solar, energy storage and efficiency, electrifying home appliances and more.
It's the first of three budgets up for review at Monday's meeting, according to the agenda. Commissioners also will look at the city's numbers for the upcoming fiscal year, as will the Downtown Development Authority, another city component unit with its own leadership and budget.
Commissioners set a May 22 public hearing for these budgets, which is due for adoption at their June 5 meeting, according to Interim City Manager Nate Geinzer.
In other money matters, city commissioners could vote to spend up to $726,500 to upgrade the Traverse City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant's Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system — called SCADA for short — and the programmable logic controllers the system uses to control valves, pumps and other plant components, documents show.
City Municipal Utilities Director Art Krueger, in a memo, likened SCADA to the plant's "central nervous system," one that can sound an alarm if something goes wrong at various points of the treatment stages.
Commissioners on Monday also may go into a closed session to discuss an attorney-client privileged memo. City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said in an email it's about a contract-related issue, but she couldn't say more.
