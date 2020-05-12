TRAVERSE CITY — Plans to fund the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority drew plenty of questions from city commissioners.
City leaders pored over the budget at their study session Monday. The DDA estimates for July through June 2021 revenues of $4,955,477 and $4,912,271 in expenditures, documents show. Compare that to the current budget year, when the DDA is expected to take in $1,386,100 and spend $1,354,000.
That huge jump comes from $3.45 million in grants, $3 million of that for a civic square project, documents show.
DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said the Rotary Charities Foundation put in $1 million for Rotary Square, as the project is called. The state granted $2 million, and the total should cover land-purchase and public input-related costs.
One item for up to $50,000 raised some eyebrows and had Commissioners Brian McGillivary and Roger Putman saying they couldn’t support the budget as written. It’s for a yearlong service contract with Traverse Connect.
The parent organization of the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce previously asked for $50,000 from the city to spearhead economic development efforts in the city and region, as previously reported — city Manager Marty Colburn said he hasn’t yet negotiated a price.
Businesses will need a resource to help identify their needs as they restart, and they’ll need help navigating unfamiliar protocols, Derenzy said. Traverse Connect could provide this, and work with the DDA to help downtown businesses small and large.
“So having this divide-and-conquer approach on helping our businesses to be able to recover is important at this time and this juncture that we are faced with right now,” she said.
McGillivary said he wasn’t aware Traverse Connect wanted $50,000 each from the city and DDA. He questioned whether it was a “backdoor approach” to ensure Traverse Connect gets a contract from one or the other.
He could change his opposition if he finds out what the DDA will get out of the contract, he said.
Putman said he believes the contract is a conflict of interest for the city as long as Traverse Connect has a political action committee. He argued giving money to Traverse Connect would look as though the city is directly or indirectly giving money to select commission candidates.
That PAC donated to Commissioner Christie Minervini’s and Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe’s campaigns in 2019, as previously reported — Minervini recently told Grand Traverse County commissioners she gave the money back.
City residents Tom Mair and Rick Buckhalter separately said they thought anyone whose campaign got money from the PAC should recuse themselves from a future vote on the budget, with Buckhalter adding they should step back from the discussion altogether.
Minervini said she’ll wait to get an opinion from City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht before weighing in on the contract with Traverse Connect.
Not everyone was set against the contract. Traverse Connect’s pitch to Traverse City seemed too broad and overly focused on top wage-earners for Commissioner Tim Werner when he first heard it, he said. But he liked the idea of focusing on the downtown core and how to help businesses there get through the pandemic.
Shamroe said there’s only so much DDA staff can do for economic development, and she liked the idea of helping get as many businesses through the pandemic as possible.
The DDA’s parking budget also drew questions. Derenzy said she and Parking Services Director Nicole VanNess expect a $900,000 loss by the end of June, and another $1.5 million by July 2021. There’s a roughly $7.9 million surplus in the parking fund to cover the shortfall and fund operations and maintain parking structures, Derenzy said.
Mayor Jim Carruthers said that loss of revenue, prompted by the DDA opting not to charge for parking for now, has him concerned about the DDA’s plans to keep spending.
McGillivary also said he noted far more expense increases than decreases in the parking budget, some of which are likely out of the DDA’s control. But he’d like to see a budget reflecting the expected revenue losses.
“I mean, if you can find some areas you could trim this budget up, it’d make me much happier going forward,” he said.
DDA board members will review the draft budget and hear public comments at their meeting Friday, meeting documents show. Derenzy said city commissioners must give it final approval.
Commissioners also reviewed budgets for Traverse City Light & Power and Traverse City itself Monday. Check Record-Eagle.com for updates.
