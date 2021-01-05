TRAVERSE CITY — Federal loans once used to electrify the rural U.S. could fund Traverse City Light & Power’s efforts to finish building out its fiber optic network.
City commissioners on Monday unanimously agreed to back the utility’s application for an $18 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utility Services. That money, if approved, would fund the city-owned utility’s efforts to expand its fiber optic network across its entire territory and to all of its 12,933 customers.
That network would serve as the backbone for a smart grid, said Jason Allen, state director for USDA Rural Development.
A smart grid would allow the utility to better monitor power consumption and outages, as previously reported. The utility also could offer customers lower rates in exchange for the utility being able to remotely dial down their air conditioning on hot days when consumption across the utility’s grid is peaking — and electricity is the most expensive.
It would also bring high-speed internet past every utility customer, Allen said
That aspect has dominated the conversation since 2016 when the city-owned utility first began studying the expansion of its fiber optic network, as previously reported. But Smart Grid applications have been a part of the discussion all along, and the utility first built its “dark fiber” system — the network’s core — to communicate with its substations.
City Manager Marty Colburn said he believed city commissioners should support the utility’s application. The vote doesn’t commit the city to accepting the loan — that would require approval from both TCL&P’s board and the city commission.
Colburn said city leaders should look at a year or more of financial data from the electricity provider’s first crack at building out its fiber network before commissioners commit to accepting the money.
Construction to build out the fiber optic network past roughly 2,200 customers in the city’s downtown and some adjacent neighborhoods is largely done, and more than 130 high-speed internet customers have connected, as previously reported. Work in another residential area of about 1,000 homes continues.
Tim Arends, TCL&P’s executive director, said if the loan’s approved, he expects the utility will have the data by then. The electric provider’s recent experience in setting up on-bill financing, another USDA program that lets customers finance energy efficiency and renewable energy projects and pay it off on their power bill, shows how working with the agency takes time.
Commissioner Brian McGillivary said he supports customers being able to track their power usage in real time, while Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe saw building the smart grid as a proactive move to keep the utility up to speed.
“We’ve lived through now a generation of 40 years at least of people not investing in our infrastructure, and this is an opportunity to do it so we are a 21st-century utility here,” Shamroe said.
Recent changes made it possible for utilities to get loans from Rural Utility Services’ self-sustaining fund with billions available, Allen said. That fund dates back to 1936, and TCL&P could be the first municipally-owned utility to borrow from it to build a smart grid.
Interest rates on these loans are currently 1 percent, Allen said.
He pointed to Great Lakes Energy Cooperative’s project as a model for TCL&P. That co-op borrowed $190 million to build a smart grid and create its own high-speed internet company.
Traverse City’s utility has already spent $3,309,426.90 from its fiber fund, which is where TCL&P accounts for payments from its “dark fiber” network users. That’s how much it paid Fujitsu Network Communications to build the first phase, plus $849,663 to run and maintain it for the first year.
City leaders agreed in September to lend an extra $800,000 in economic development funds to expand the first phase into a wide swath of Central Neighborhood.
Mayor Jim Carruthers said he has heard concerns about the cost of TCLP Fiber’s services, which Shamroe and McGillivary said seemed to be based on an ad that listed the price of the provider’s fastest connection available — $89 for one gigabit per second upload and download speeds. Shamroe said she has one of the slower, less costly connections and she urged people to look closely at the prices and speeds compared to other providers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.