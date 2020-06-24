TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City attorney was among those appointed to a pair of state boards this week.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday announced six appointments, three each to the Michigan Natural Resources Commission and the Michigan Wildlife Council. Traverse City lawyer Edgar Roy III was among those seated on the wildlife council.
Whitmer re-appointed Roy to the council this week.
Roy, who was first appointed to the council in 2016 by former Gov. Rick Snyder, is an attorney at Kuhn Rogers, PLC. He serves as a member of the Michigan Bear Hunters Association, Michigan United Conservation Club and the Brook Trout Coalition.
Officials said Roy was re-appointed to represent those who purchase hunting or fishing licenses in this state on a regular basis.
Roy’s term will run through March 31, 2024. He was the sole re-appointment.
Others appointed to the wildlife council included Jason Garvon of Brimley, a biology professor at Lake Superior State University, and T. Elliot Shafer, a media and marketing professional from Grosse Pointe Woods.
Whitmer also appointed three people to the Natural Resources Commission, including Michael J. Lashbrook of East Lansing, James R. Richardson of Ontonagon, and Carol M. Rose of Hillman.
All six of the appointments are subject to approval by the state Senate.
