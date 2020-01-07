TRAVERSE CITY — A flood of questions prompted Traverse City commissioners to hold off on considering a new kayak launch, and a new contract for a business that would use it.
Commissioners said there were too many unknowns about plans to build the launch at American Legion Park. Plus, nearby residents were miffed that they hadn’t heard anything about them prior to news articles previewing Monday’s meeting — Donald Coe, of the Midtown Condominium Association, told commissioners he doesn’t oppose the kayak tours but he and other Midtown residents wanted much more notice.
Commissioner Ashlea Walter said members of the Lower Boardman River Leadership Team — a Downtown Development Authority subcommittee hashing out a unified development plan for the river from Boardman Lake to Grand Traverse Bay — were similarly irked. She was concerned about how the proposal came to city leaders and questioned if others had input as well.
“I just feel like I don’t know where this came from, other than it was a renewal and then it kind of turned into a bigger project, so I do feel like that’s a big piece of the puzzle that needs to be found and fixed for further projects coming to us,” she said.
Troy Daily owns TC Ale Trails, which in turn operates Paddle for Pints and Kayak, Bike and Brew. He wants to build a getting-out point at the park because paddlers’ usual portage spot at the Union Street Dam will be demolished during construction of FishPass, set to begin in 2020, as previously reported.
Daily told commissioners it would be an exit only, and that his employees could have 12 kayaks out of the water and onto a trailer in 8 minutes — Mayor Jim Carruthers questioned two parking spaces on Cass Street being tied up as loading zones, but Commissioner Amy Shamroe brushed the concern aside.
A delay of a month or two could be enough to put Daily’s 2020 season in jeopardy, he said — Carruthers said the question could be back before commissioners in a few weeks.
Daily also asked to extend TC Ale Trails’ contract with Traverse City to use parkland through 2023, agreeing to pay $40,000 per year then a 5 percent increase on that fee each year after, city Clerk Benjamin Marentette said.
Commissioners mostly focused on the launch — Commissioner Brian McGillivary asked numerous questions, from who would be responsible for overseeing construction, whether the Planning Commission should review the project as a capital improvement and whether Marentette reached out to nearby residents and Central United Methodist Church.
Carruthers asked if other possible locations had been considered, including the riverfront by the Governmental Center. Marentette replied they couldn’t identify other possibilities, and city Manager Marty Colburn said the Governmental Center was ruled out because of possible conflicts with the business and building operations.
Priscilla Ware, who lives next to American Legion Park, said it’s one of the last pieces of natural riverbank along the lower Boardman River, and kayakers using the site all day long could scare off the wildlife that live there.
Jay Zelenock, who lives across the river, said American Legion Park has a quiet, reflective character that doesn’t fit with it being used for an alcohol-related business. He echoed other commenters and commissioners in saying Daily has a well-run business whose clients don’t cause issues, but noted that other river users aren’t so well-behaved.
Commissioner Tim Werner acknowledged there are concerns, but he sees it as an opportunity. The park is rife with invasive and non-native species that could be removed. Plus, adding native plantings, steps and other control measures could address erosion concerns.
Paige Hoffman, a city resident, told commissioners she’s an avid paddler and that river users will be getting out at American Legion Park whether or not the ramp gets built.
“If you choose not to bring this portage in and go through with it, then what are you going to do for all of the paddlers who are going to get out there?” she asked.
