TRAVERSE CITY — Two candidates for Traverse City’s interim manager post will soon get a chance to interview.
On Monday, city commissioners will talk to Nate Geinzer and George Korthauer about taking over for current Interim City Manager Penny Hill.
They’ll start with Geinzer at 9 a.m. and follow with Korthauer at 11 a.m., according to the agenda.
Geinzer was Brighton’s city manager from 2016 to 2022, and currently the CEO of his own municipal consulting firm, Double Haul Solutions, his resume shows.
Korthauer was city manager in Oneonta, N.Y., CEO of the former Allied EMS Systems and city manager of Petoskey for 25 years, according to his resume.
The candidate who commissioners hire will fill in as an interim city manager until the board makes a permanent hire to replace Marty Colburn, who they fired on April 3.
Commissioners have offered little rationale for ending Colburn’s nearly eight-year tenure.
Mayor Richard Lewis said at the time the termination wasn’t prompted by any “immoral, unethical or illegal” acts by Colburn.
Commissioner Mitch Treadwell previously had said he was aware of some differences in management style.
Assistant City Manager Penny Hill is currently filling in as the interim city manager.
But Hill told city leaders her duties in the assistant’s role were demanding enough that she didn’t want to serve as the interim for any longer than necessary, as previously reported.
Commissioners had hoped to interview three candidates for a longer-term interim, but one, Ryan Cotton, dropped out, Hill told the board on April 17.
Cotton indicated a potential conflict of interest: He owns an executive search firm he aims to pitch for the job of finding a long-term city manager.
Cotton’s withdrawal prompted debate on how to proceed, with commissioners weighing whether to ask one or two additional candidates to interview – or to stick with two.
They previously had narrowed down a list of names that Hill provided from the Michigan Municipal Executives Association; Korthauer had submitted his own name for consideration.
Commissioner Mi Stanley said she would rather spend more time with the two candidates than add another who hadn’t made the board’s top three picks.
That prompted some discussion of the shortcomings of the ranked-choice method that commissioners used to narrow down the list, with Treadwell pointing out that it works better with thousands of voters in a larger election.
Commissioner Linda Koebert said she would add another candidate who submitted his own name: City Clerk Benjamin Marentette.
“If we’re going to add someone, out of respect for a staff member who has done a wonderful job, I would rather add him as a third person than people who we’re not even sure where they were in the ranking,” she said.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said she agreed the city shouldn’t discourage city staff from applying, but thought it would be better to stick with two candidates for now and see who applies for the permanent position.
Commissioners agreed, then settled on a Monday morning interview after poring over their calendars, and after city Human Resource Director Kristine Bosley confirmed candidate availability during a break in the meeting.
Another candidate, former city Manager Ben Bifoss, offered to serve as interim but withdrew earlier in April, as previously reported.
While the city could have a new interim manager by Monday afternoon, commissioners have yet to pick an executive search firm to find candidates for the permanent hire.
Hill previously told the board the request for proposals to pick that firm typically takes two to four months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.