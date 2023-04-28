TRAVERSE CITY — Nate Geinzer, the candidate Traverse City commissioners unanimously voted to offer the job of interim manager, said he’s interested in reaching an employment deal.
City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said she and Penny Hill, the interim city manager, met with Geinzer Wednesday morning to talk terms for a contract. Commissioners should have that contract before them at their May 1 meeting.
Geinzer said their conversation was productive, and thinks there’s all-around excitement to work together.
“I was completely humbled when I saw the news, the unanimous support to bring me on to help and try to build up the Traverse City community during this interim period,” he said.
The former Brighton city manager, who owns the city administration consulting firm Double Haul Solutions, could fill in for several months after commissioners fired former city Manager Marty Colburn on April 3, as previously reported. They followed the still largely unexplained decision to end Colburn’s nearly eight-year tenure by naming Hill acting city manager, a role she wanted to serve only until the commission could put a longer-term interim in place.
Geinzer emerged as the clear favorite among commissioners after they interviewed him and George Korthauer, Petoskey’s former top administrator, on Monday.
While the board unanimously agreed to offer Geinzer the job, commissioner Mark Wilson said he was uneasy about the candidate mixing city business with that of his consulting firm.
Those concerns weren’t surprising for Genizer, who said he’s happy to work under contract terms that specify he is to do any Traverse City-related work and not delegate it to other employees at his firm.
He also believes he’s capable of managing Traverse City while keeping the firm’s business moving forward, he said. Double Haul Solutions is working with Port Huron to create a revitalization district, for example, and Geinzer said his colleague in the firm is acting as “boots on the ground” while he drafts tax increment financing district plans.
Other consultants can help fill in as needed, and Geinzer may have to occasionally trade off tasks with Hill, but that remains to be seen. “Right now, I see nothing that causes me any concern that Traverse City is not going to get more than their fair share of my time,” he said.
Mayor Richard Lewis said he is not concerned either, noting he’s also splitting his time between the city commission and Elk Rapids’ interim manager.
Overall, the mayor, who served as Traverse City’s manager during the 1990s, said he’s happy to hear that Geinzer is willing to talk terms on a contract he expects to see at commissioners’ Monday meeting.
