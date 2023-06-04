TRAVERSE CITY — Opening Traverse City’s one- and two-family neighborhoods to more housing variety, and a bump up in density over currently built levels, has already stirred considerable debate.
Planning commissioners will hear even more Tuesday when they hold a public hearing on a dozen proposals that proponents say will open the city’s neighborhoods to more residents. Critics say these proposals could have a negative impact on neighborhood character, or not much positive benefit on housing stock at all.
Proposals include removing a 15-per-year cap on new accessory dwelling units, and allowing them on lots where a house is split into a duplex. In two-family homes, they would be allowed on the same lot as a triplex. It would also eliminate the requirement that the property owner live in either the primary or accessory home.
Other proposals include trimming minimum lot sizes in some single-family districts, allowing two houses on single family-zoned lots large enough for a second one, permitting up to four dwellings in up to two structures in two-family neighborhoods and allowing duplexes without a special land-use permit in some single-family neighborhoods.
Definitions of duplex, triplex and quadplex also would be added to the city zoning ordinance, and cluster housing, where a handful of houses are built on an oversized lot, could be sited on a minimum of 1 acre — compared to the current minimum of 5 acres.
Proponents, like city Planner Shawn Winter, previously argued the changes will allow for palatable infill within the limits of the city’s mostly built-out residential neighborhoods.
It would do so in a way that would likely be gradual and limited by enough factors so that it wouldn’t have an outsized impact on neighbors, he said.
But skeptics like city resident Mary Mills previously argued that some changes would eliminate important controls, such as removing the residential requirement for accessory dwelling units. Mills and others argued that could potentially be a windfall for developers.
Another city resident, Jackie Anderson, cited research showing that “upzoning,” as such changes are called, resulted in little new housing in various cities that have tried it.
Young residents like Jack Lankford and Erin Slomers, both in their 20s, were more optimistic at a recent open house for the proposals. Both said they hoped the changes would create more opportunities for young adults to stay in, or move to, Traverse City by creating more modestly-sized and -priced rentals.
But without some guarantee that new housing be affordable, Anderson previously said she believed any new stock would be at market rate and out of reach for middle-class renters or buyers.
If planning commissioners vote to recommend the changes Tuesday, it wouldn’t be the final say, according to zoning procedure. That’s up to city commissioners, who could choose to adopt or reject the proposals, or send them back to planners.
