WILLIAMSBURG — Traverse City Horse Shows are back at Flintfields Horse Park for 13 weeks of elite equestrian competition.
These events will feature top riders from more than 25 different countries, including seven former Olympians.
“This is such a great community event,” Marketing and Communications Manager Gary Howe said. “These shows connect Traverse City to the world and the world to Traverse City. We are writing our story.
“Some people spend an afternoon here. Others make a summer out of it. We encourage everyone to come witness the spectacle of these great equine athletes.”
The shows, which are expected to award more than $7 million in prize money this season, began as a monthlong event in 2015 and are recognized as one of North America’s most prestigious equestrian events.
Shows feature three types of equine competitors: hunters, judged primarily on style and elegance; equitations, the rider’s skill is of primary concern; and jumpers, judged on course completion time and fault avoidance.
According to Traverse City Horse Shows, the most notable events of the summer include the Adequan/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship, the FEI North American Youth Championships, and the American Gold Cup — one the highest regarded events in international show jumping.
More than $1 million went into designing the Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel International Ring footing, according to Howe. The new ring design features a top-of-the-line irrigation system that ensures jumpers have safe, high-quality footing.
Safety is a top priority for everyone involved in the 2023 event, according to course designer Manual Esparza. Few places in the country utilize such high-caliber rings, he said.
“These are top-level horses and top-level riders,” he said. “This new irrigation system ensures the horses stay happy and as safe as possible.”
Dr. Duncan Peters is an equine veterinarian with East-West Equine Sports Medicine.
“The International Equestrian Federation requires that veterinarians are present at all times,” Peters said. “We ask a lot of these horses and we want to make sure they are safe and healthy.
“They are like any other top-level athlete, and their welfare is imperative. When a horse gets injured, we are here to diagnose and treat them.”
A mobile equine clinic is on-site and horse ambulances are kept on the grounds so that injured horses can be quickly transported to nearby equine hospitals.
Recent infrastructure additions include two new barns, stables and schooling rings, as well as permanent spectator pavilions with bars and restrooms.
Championships Press Officer Lindsay Brock said she likes the fact that “horses just get to be horses here. This isn’t Miami Beach, where they are out of their element. [In Traverse City], when the horses aren’t competing, they can just walk around and be animals.”
But Traverse City Horse Shows’ Director of Community Relations Audra Jackson stressed that this isn’t just an event for horse lovers.
“Anyone who enjoys sport, entertainment and community will have a great time here. There’s shopping, food trucks, cocktails, and opportunities for the entire family to have fun. The riders — and the horses — love public engagement. Come out, bring the kids, and just enjoy the atmosphere.”
Another aspect to the event — the Charity Ticket Program established last year — involves plans to donate $50,000 this season to local charities. Fifteen local nonprofits work directly with event organizers to make this possible.
This weekend, the shows will benefit the Traverse City Area Public Schools’ Student Support Network, a program that provides academic support services to help students from ages of 3 to 20 overcome a wide range of learning barriers.
The grounds at Flintfields Horse Park, 6535 Bates Road, open at 8 a.m. and close between 3 and 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday each week through June 25. For more information, see traversecityhorseshows.com.
