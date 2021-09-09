TRAVERSE CITY — A group of Traverse City commissioners reworking the city’s regulations for nonmedical marijuana businesses wants the public’s input.
To gather feedback on where these retailers should be able to locate, how many the city should allow and more, the city hosted an open house Wednesday, complete with ice cream for those who came to “get the scoop,” as the event was called.
Those who didn’t make it still can weigh in via online survey at www.traversecitymi.gov/AdultUse, city Clerk Benjamin Marentette said. It’s available through Sunday.
Inside the City Opera House, adult use marijuana ad hoc members Brian McGillivary — the subcommittee chairman — Amy Shamroe and Tim Werner spoke with those who came through, as did city Planner Shawn Winter. That was about 25 as of right before 5 p.m., city Communications Specialist Colleen Paveglio said. By that same time, 461 people had taken the online survey, including a few at the open house.
Nonmedical marijuana retail would be a new kind of business opportunity that would bring different dynamics, Marentette said. That’s why the city tried something new for gathering input.
“The city commission wants to be as thoughtful and deliberative as it can be,” he said.
Various posters in the Opera House told the public about different aspects under consideration, including 10 proposed overlay districts throughout town where nonmedical marijuana retailers — commonly referred to as adult use — could locate.
Those overlay districts would include most commercial districts except C-1 Office Service, all three development districts, hotel resort and industrial-zoned properties, documents show. Not included would be any properties within 1,000 feet of a school parcel, publicly-owned land and property not developable for that use.
One possibility would be to allow one retailer per overlay district. Werner said that idea aims to address complaints about medical marijuana retailers concentrating on the city’s east side.
That idea sounded good to Michael Thue, who runs Center for Compassion. It’s a medical marijuana certification center in Traverse City that also sells cannabidiol products.
But creating 10 districts wouldn’t necessarily mean allowing for 10 retailers throughout the city, with the survey asking respondents if they want to allow one to 20 stores, unlimited retailers or none.
That’s where Thue hoped the city would reconsider a prior decision to limit the number of licenses to four.
“I think that it should be open and let competition and the people decide,” he said. “It’s not necessary to limit the number of licenses.”
Thue said he sees competition as a way to spur retailers to offer higher quality products at lower prices.
McGillivary said he’d heard everything from requests like Thue’s to not limit retailers, to people who wanted none at all.
What Werner wants to hear is arguments for those numbers, he said. They’ll give the ad hoc committee, and in turn the city commission, different points of view to consider.
Michael DiLaura, chief corporate officer and general counsel for House of Dank, said he wants the city to allow each medical retailer — House of Dank is one of 12 — a nonmedical retail permit.
House of Dank, under which SecureCann LLC is doing business, is one of four plaintiffs that challenged the city’s cap on nonmedical marijuana retail licenses, and the scoring rubric by which the city proposed to award them.
DiLaura said those plaintiffs will challenge 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power’s ruling upholding the city’s cap in the state Court of Appeals.
Medical marijuana sellers looking to get into nonmedical sales in Traverse City argued that limit violated part of the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act, as previously reported. That law prevents any local government from banning the colocation of medical and nonmedical marijuana sellers.
But the city argued the law lets local governments ban or limit the number of nonmedical marijuana businesses, and Power agreed the city ordinance doesn’t ban colocation.
Power struck down the city’s previous scoring rubric, as several items in it seemed to have little or nothing to do with selecting the applicants best suited to comply with state law.
DiLaura said the plaintiffs have little choice but to appeal Power’s ruling on license limits. But he’s ultimately hoping the city and retailers can reach a political solution.
While DiLaura didn’t agree with everything he saw at the open house, he thought its open, conversational format worked well and was something other cities should try.
“I think that they’re really doing the best they can to try to reach out to their constituents and really get some feedback,” he said.
Ad hoc members hope to have a draft police power ordinance ready by October, McGillivary said. He’s one of four city commissioners who won’t be coming back after the November election, and there’s some desire for the ad hoc to wrap before the next commission is seated.
That’s not possible for proposed zoning rules, as it’ll take a little longer before they’re ready to adopt, Winter said — planning commissioners took them up for the first time Wednesday. But licensing rules can be tie-barred to zoning so if one doesn’t pass, the other won’t take effect, he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.