TRAVERSE CITY — Kelli Martin will be in charge of drafting Traverse City’s budgets, overseeing money disbursements and much more when she becomes city treasurer and finance director in August.
Martin, currently Michigan State University’s director of engineering research, will take over after the city’s longtime treasurer Bill Twietmeyer retired earlier in July. City commissioners at a recent meeting unanimously approved her appointment by city Manager Marty Colburn — city charter requires commissioners to vote on the city manager’s pick for the job.
“I was quite excited that everyone voted to hire me, so I thought that was great,” Martin said after the meeting.
She also teaches government and nonprofit finance at University of Michigan Dearborn, she said. But higher education is only part of her career history.
Martin worked for Michigan’s state government from 2011 to 2017, including a stint as Medical Services Administration budget chief and a strategic planner with the Department of Technology, Management and Budget.
Martin also worked as community services area financial manager for the City of Ann Arbor, and as budget and management analyst for Ohio state Office of Budget and Management, she said.
Her education includes a master of business administration in management information systems and master of science in accounting research from Franklin University, where she’s currently working on a doctorate of business administration.
“I love what I do, I have been a government accountant, I have been been a public servant for my whole career,” she said after the meeting. “I have never worked outside of the public sector, and I’m really excited to bring those skills and expertise to Traverse City.”
Colburn said Martin’s experience in project management, teaching and municipal finance made her stand out among a group of four applicants narrowed down from 21 — a fifth withdrew. He put together an interview team for two rounds of interviews that led to a conditional offer for Martin.
City commissioners were equally impressed with Martin’s experience, especially Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe, Commissioner Ashlea Walter and Commissioner Christie Minervini — the latter voted an “enthusiastic yes” to hire Martin.
Martin will join the city around Aug. 24, as MSU requires giving 30 days notice that she’ll depart, she said.
She has ties to the area, with family in Alden stretching back decades, she said. She’s looking forward to raising her son in Traverse City, and while leaving her job at MSU and home in Okemos was a tough call it’s one she and her husband made after she learned more about the job and her future colleagues.
For now, city Deputy Treasurer James Henderson is the city’s acting head of the 10-person department, he said.
Traverse City charter requires its treasurer to collect taxes and disburse public funds, Henderson said.
In reality, the department does much more, including processing the city payroll, maintaining police and firefighter pension systems, collecting city water and sewer bills and working with auditors each year.
Henderson said he’s glad commissioners backed Martin’s hire.
“I think they made an excellent choice and I look forward to working with her,” he said.
She’ll take over for the city’s longest-serving treasurer, Colburn previously said. Twietmeyer served in the role since 1990 and first joined city staff in 1985.
His last day was July 7, and Colburn presented him a plaque commemorating his service at a city commission meeting the day before.
Mayor Jim Carruthers said that night that many people appreciated Twietmeyer’s service as the “numbers guy” with the keys to the city’s finances who could help them understand financial issues.
