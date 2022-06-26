TRAVERSE CITY — Deferred projects and higher-than-anticipated costs are behind most of the amendments to Traverse City's 2021-22 budget up for a public hearing.
People can comment at 5 p.m. Monday in the Governmental Center, 400 Boardman Ave., on the changes up for approval that sum up to $1,721,900 in both revenues and expenditures for the city Downtown Development Authority and $467,000 in expenditures for the city's other funds.
The DDA's massive change is from its grant-funded civic square project, according to a memo from city Treasurer James Henderson.
It's slated for the site of a former bank at Union and State streets the authority recently contracted to demolish.
Other changes are mostly from costs not in the budget, including $300,000 from the road commission village fund toward the West Front Street Bridge reconstruction, according to Henderson — city Engineer Tim Lodge recently said it's set to open to traffic by June 30.
That's when the city's current budget year ends as well, starting anew on July 1, as previously reported.
Another, an extra $100,000 to the police fund, is to cover for shift premiums and overtime, according to Henderson.
Of the extra expenditures, $165,000 in total was offset by deferred projects, the largest being $75,000 for mausoleum work and path repaving in Oakwood Cemetery.
After the hearing, commissioners could go into two closed-doors meetings with city Manager Marty Colburn, then city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht during a study session, the agenda shows.
