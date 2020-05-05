TRAVERSE CITY — More multi-use trails and sidewalks are coming to Traverse City, thanks to two big projects aimed at extending the Boardman Lake Trail and giving students a way to walk or bike to class.
Federal money will pay for 4.52 miles of sidewalk and trails, plus bike lanes, signage improvements at intersections and elsewhere and, along Boon Street, traffic-calming markings, according to a memo from city Engineer Tim Lodge.
It's part of a Safe Routes to School project to improve access to 10 schools in and around Traverse City, and it has a $2,034,800 budget, Lodge wrote. The Michigan Department of Transportation will bid the project.
Lodge's department completed engineering for the sidewalks, with help from two consulting companies, Lodge wrote.
City resident Rick Buckhalter said he thought the routes were chosen without enough public input or notice to affected property owners, and asserted the project's another example of an out-of-touch city commission.
Tyler Bevier, a city resident and Traverse Heights Neighborhood Association president, said his neighborhood is excited to get more sidewalks through the program. He also thanked commissioners for doing a "phenomenal job."
"I'm very proud to call the city of Traverse City home," he said.
Commissioners unanimously agreed to both contracts at their meeting Monday with a single vote and no discussion, as both multi million-dollar agreements were on their consent calendar. Both were also the subject of much prior debate, as they've been in the works for years.
They also could start soon — Lodge wrote the Safe Routes to Schools work could begin in June and wrap in August 2021, while project partner TART Trails previously said Boardman Lake Trail work could start some time this summer.
City leaders approved a $2,043,142 bid to build the first leg of what will eventually loop the Boardman Lake Trail, from Fourteenth Street to Dendrinos Drive at Northwestern Michigan College's University Center. It's about 9 percent costlier than estimates but still within MDOT's guidelines.
TART Trails previously announced Team Elmer's as the bidder.
MDOT will put up $836,143 in a federal Transportation Alternatives Program grant, with the remaining $1,047,225 to be reimbursed through a brownfield plan.
Future legs include a link to Medalie Park and a spur to the corner of Cass and South Airport roads.
Looping the Boardman Lake Trail has been contemplated for decades, and the city teamed up with TART Trails, Grand Traverse County and Garfield Township to make it happen.
Completing the loop will also be a measure of success for a newly formed Active Transportation Advisory Committee. Commissioners on Monday agreed to form the committee and invite groups like Norte, Bay Area Transportation Authority, Disability Network and Traverse City Light & Power.
They'll discuss how to gather cyclist and pedestrian data, reduce surface parking lots while maintaining the same amount of public parking spaces, increase BATA ridership and focus on pedestrian-scale lighting, city Manager Marty Colburn said.
Commissioner Tim Werner said he believes official plans and policies tend to lag behind the city commission's own goals. Forming the advisory committee brings people together with expertise not found on the city commission to work through those goals.
City leaders made a number of changes to a resolution forming the committee, including Commissioner Brian McGillivary's suggestion to include improving pedestrian and cyclist safety in its mandate.
Commissioner Ashlea Walter and Mayor Jim Carruthers said they want the five listed metrics of success to serve as examples and not the only thing the group will aim for — commissioners agreed to loosen the language to allow for others.
"We could be wordsmithing this all night and add 50 more bullets if we wanted to," Carruthers said. "I think it could use a little more cleaning up, just so long as we know we're not only focused on these five items."
