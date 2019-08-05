Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.