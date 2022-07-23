TRAVERSE CITY — In early 2021, Jessica Morefield went to urgent care to get tested for COVID-19 and found out she was pregnant.
By that time, she and her husband Michael had been trying to have kids for several years to no avail, but here she was, unexpectedly pregnant — with twins.
The pregnancy and birth didn’t turn out to be an easy one. From the start, she was told the pregnancy would be considered high risk because she was having twins and she was over 30, but it became more complicated when her doctors found out she had an incompetent cervix, which put the twins at risk of being born very premature.
Her obstetrician put her on medications and eventually Jessica was placed on bed rest at 21 weeks. Three weeks later, her obstetrician sent her to Ann Arbor to get a second opinion from a doctor that specializes in high risk pregnancy as well as preterm delivery prevention.
At an ultrasound just before that appointment, she was one centimeter dilated, which typically means labor is starting. They admitted her to the hospital in Ann Arbor to monitor her condition more closely, where she was four hours from home and two hours from her nearest family member.
Jessica asked to be transferred to Spectrum Butterworth in Grand Rapids, where she has some family and would be closer to her Traverse City home. There, she gave birth to the twins at just 27 weeks after a placenta abruption, long couple of hours of contractions and discomfort and an emergency C-section in the early morning of July 19.
The twins — Audrey and Parker — were born 12 weeks and one day early.
Audrey and Parker had to stay in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids for about three months where they would be on feeding tubes and have their vitals constantly monitored.
The NICU at Munson, which is about a 20-minute drive from the Morefield’s East Bay Township home, does not have the specialist support that Audrey and Parker needed in their first few weeks of life.
A long stay
Jessica’s family in Grand Rapids didn’t have a spare room and she didn’t want to burden them by being there indefinitely, and Michael had to be home to work, so she was on her own and hoping to not rack up charges at hotels. So, she reached out to the Ronald McDonald House Charity in Grand Rapids.
The Ronald McDonald House Charity which provides free housing for families stuck away from home while their children receive life-saving care and is supported mainly through donations at McDonald’s restaurants throughout the state, said Lori Schulz, owner and operator of 36 McDonald’s restaurants in Michigan. The McDonald’s Round-Up campaign is ongoing, and the more recent Hats Off campaign of selling $10 bucket hats is currently going for as long as the hats last on the shelves.
The houses are set up like hotels. Each family has a private bed and bathroom and there are communal areas, laundry facilities and kitchens with appliances. House employees and volunteers provide cooked meals and transportation.
Jessica was able to get a room, but she was nervous and overwhelmed. Her pregnancy and the birth of her children were an immense stressor, and now she had to stay in a completely new place for an unknown amount of time while her newborns struggled to get by each day. The stress of having both twins in the NICU has blurred her memories of those few weeks.
“I found myself crying more than not,” Jessica said.
She soon learned that she was struggling with postpartum depression, postpartum anxiety and postpartum Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
Renee Davis, the family services manager of the Grand Rapids House, said she remembers Jessica’s initial fear.
“We were literally her support. She was with us 84 nights. So we were with her the whole way,” Davis said. “We walked right beside her the whole time.”
The staff asked about her newborns and her own health. They asked what she needed each day. When Jessica had a reaction to the laundry detergent because of her sensitive skin, one of the staff bought her new detergent. They made her meals and emotionally supported her while she made it through those stressful three months.
The new and scary place became a second home that Jessica still visits months later when she is back in Grand Rapids to visit specialists with Audrey and Parker for testing, check-ups and treatment.
“I can’t imagine not having them,” Jessica said. “They provide so much. It’s more than just a free place to stay.”
Parker was born with microphthalmia and optic nerve hypoplasia, which means his eyes and optic nerves are smaller than usual causing him to be legally blind, however he has some vision in his left eye. Audrey has a potential cardiac issue that the family plans to follow up with their cardiologist about in the coming months.
Jessica groups together various appointments so the family can get them done in a row.
“I’m glad we have them two hours away and not 10 hours away, but it’s hard making the trip, especially in one day,” Jessica said.
Access to care
What Jessica experienced was not entirely unique to her family, especially for people living in northern Michigan, where there are very few pediatric subspecialists.
“Pediatric subspecialists are not very common … they often go into practice at large pediatric hospitals because that’s where the most need is,” said Dr. Joseph Santangelo, pediatrician and Chief Quality and Safety Officer at Munson Healthcare. “Unfortunately, that leaves more rural areas without a large pediatric hospital, like Northwest Michigan, often out of luck when it comes to those specialists.”
Most pediatric care can be accessed in northern Michigan and the types of complications that would require specialist care are rare, yet exceedingly stressful for parents, Santangelo said. In his 11 years as a practicing pediatrician in Cadillac, he saw how the stress of having a sick child only compounds when parents have to leave their usual support system to travel elsewhere and make accommodations for that travel, he said.
In the last three months, just one to three kids were transferred from Munson Medical Center in Traverse City to another hospital in the state.
But those numbers only tell part of the story, because sometimes people go elsewhere for care without stopping at Munson and that can be difficult to track, Santangelo said.
According to McDonald’s media coordinator Spencer Wheelock, the four Michigan Ronald McDonald Houses in Ann Arbor, Lansing, Grand Rapids and Detroit served more than 829 families in 2021. The average family stays for 11 to 25 days.
One year later
Audrey and Parker turned one on Tuesday. Jessica calls the twins her and Michael’s two miracles.
The day before their birthday party, Audrey and Parker rolled around in their parent’s living room, smiling and cooing after waking up from a nap. Audrey is talkative and she likes to mimic her mother when she coughs. Parker is determined to crawl each inch of their house.
When she was spending her days in the NICU waiting for her babies to get better, the ringing of alarms sending a pang of fear through her each time, Jessica tried to remind herself to take things one day at a time and think only of what she can control, only what could be addressed and managed on that one day, she said.
“If it’s not a problem for today, it’s not a problem. It might be a problem for tomorrow, but it’s not a problem today,” Jessica said. “Literally just focusing on one day at a time.”
“And, somehow,” she said. “One day at a time, we’re here.”
