TRAVERSE CITY — Sherwood Smith, mediator for then-City Manager Marty Colburn’s annual review, found out from a March 30 news story that the process was about to come to an abrupt end.
In an email to Mayor Richard Lewis, Smith referenced that media coverage and a press release from the city about Colburn’s upcoming resignation.
That coverage in the Record-Eagle was how Smith first learned of it, he said later.
When Smith, president of marketing research firm Avenue ISR, asked when Lewis could update him on any changes to the process, the mayor replied to stay the course. “At this point, until the vote is taken on Monday, nothing has changed,” Lewis wrote.
Then commissioners on April 3 unanimously approved the separation agreement Colburn had signed on March 29. A few voiced misgivings about a lack of transparency over the circumstances that ended his nearly eight-year tenure, even as Lewis said it wasn’t because of any “immoral, unethical or illegal” acts by Colburn.
Emails between Smith, Lewis, Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe and city Clerk Benjamin Marentette, obtained by the Record-Eagle through a Freedom of Information Act request, show how the review process progressed after city commissioners approved it Feb. 6.
Marentette sent an outline, including the list of people to be interviewed. Lewis and Shamroe also reviewed questions from last year’s interviews with city staff and commissioners, and suggested adding some more.
Smith said he met with Colburn on March 16 to review those questions, the only meeting between the two for the 2023 review before it ended with Colburn’s firing.
Colburn had not submitted a personal statement by then, in which he would have evaluated the city goings-on of the year past and given thoughts on the upcoming year.
The statements also would have included suggestions for how city commissioners could help the city manager do the job, ways the city manager had improved based on the previous annual review, and any proposed changes to their employment contract, according to the review process.
The review was set to wrap no later than June 30, and could have preceded negotiations between Colburn, Lewis and Shamroe on a contract renewal, as it had in years past.
Before Colburn could draft that statement, discussions had begun between himself, some city commissioners and City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht about a separation agreement between Colburn and the city, Colburn said Thursday. He declined to detail those discussions.
Lewis said he and Colburn had met in late February or early March. He declined to specify the reasons for the meeting, other than to say it wasn’t about Colburn’s future employment or the separation agreement.
On March 15, Trible-Laucht wrote a previously confidential memo explaining the process for how the city could end Colburn’s employment according to the law and his employment agreement, as previously reported.
Lewis previously had said he requested that memo, which commissioners discussed in a March 20 closed-door session that Colburn did not attend.
Colburn drafting a personal statement was step four of a nine-step process that included interviewing city commissioners and a few department heads based on questions Lewis and Shamroe had added from the 2022 review, emails show.
Those included questions for the city commission about how the city manager adapted to changing opportunities and challenges; how well he responded to input and suggestions from commissioners and the mayor; and whether he communicated clear goals to staff and gave them the autonomy to do their jobs without micromanaging.
Shamroe said Thursday that she and Lewis had added those questions in response to “things that had bubbled to the surface,” although she said she couldn’t pinpoint the source of those issues.
The question about the city manager giving staff enough autonomy is something commissioners likely will ask future managers, Shamroe said.
“I think that everybody has different interpretations of management styles and we wanted to kind of hone in on is this one person’s perspective or is it a perspective that’s across the board – is this something that needs to be worked on across the board – because a lot of people are having issues,” she said.
Lewis and Shamroe also considered having Smith interview all eight department heads who report directly to the city manager to get a broader look at what has been happening within the city over the past year, Shamroe said.
They opted to stick with choosing three department heads for 2023 — Smith said the city already agreed to three in his scope of work — and Shamroe said she wants to interview all eight department heads for future city manager reviews.
Past evaluations obtained by the Record-Eagle show mostly positive remarks, with some suggestions for improvement.
City staff and elected officials had voiced largely the same for the 2022 review, Smith agreed.
Commissioner Tim Werner on April 3 said he wished the city had used the review process to handle any issues with Colburn’s employment. He questioned then why it was so urgent for the city and Colburn to part ways. On Thursday, he said he still wishes the review had been completed.
“That’s the process we should be using – short of an emergency. We should stick to the process,” he said.
Otherwise, the public is left wondering why the process wasn’t followed, Werner said. Also, the review creates a record they can request to understand what’s happening between city leaders, department heads and their manager.
Lewis said Werner is entitled to his opinion, but otherwise had no response.
Smith said he is a firm believer in the review process, which aims to emphasize an employee’s strengths while identifying changing priorities and areas of focus.
“I think it’s a strong process and it was one I was ready to move forward with, but ultimately the city manager and city commission came to a different decision and I respect that,” he said.
Shamroe also said she respected Colburn’s choice to sign the separation agreement, and that there is no point in reviewing someone who has moved on.
Asked if she believed the review might have brought some transparency to the situation, Shamroe replied that the city manager’s job is a tough one being under so much public scrutiny.
The average city manager’s tenure is about five to eight years, she added.
“I know sometimes that’s not the way people in Traverse City view it, but that’s the reasoning for that, is leadership changing and changing needs of commissioners, changing needs of staff, changing needs of the individuals themselves,” she said. “So all of those things get factored into why people leave a position.”
Shamroe declined to offer more specific reasons, citing a nondisparagement clause in the city’s separation agreement with Colburn.
Little has been said about the circumstances leading to Colburn’s departure, other than Commissioner Mitch Treadwell previously saying he was aware of some management style differences.
Colburn repeated his desire to stay positive in uplifting the city when asked about what led to the separation.
As to whether Colburn wished he had finished the review, he pointed to his March 19 email to commissioners — in it, he said he wished to stay on the job for a few more years to oversee major projects, and offered to discuss whatever issues had prompted some deliberations ahead of his review, as previously reported.
Smith, whose firm offers various review services, said he’s moving forward with Trible-Laucht’s evaluation now.
He’s done a dozen or so for chief executive officers, he noted. But Colburn’s was the first to end with that chief executive officer being fired.
