TRAVERSE CITY — Three multifamily district types in Traverse City will be combined and their density limits will be dropped.
City commissioners narrowly approved the change at a recent meeting. It has been a controversial proposal for residents who fear allowing more density will hurt neighborhood character while doing little to help housing shortages. But Mayor Jim Carruthers and Commissioner Brian McGillivary voiced other concerns before voting against it in the 4-2 decision, with commissioner Roger Putman absent.
McGillivary said he liked the idea generally but didn’t have enough information on whether increasing the district’s limit for impervious surfaces — like buildings and pavement — to 70 percent of a parcel would be good, bad or otherwise.
“I’m not saying 70 percent is a bad number, I’m just saying I don’t know so I’m having a hard time going that way now,” McGillivary said.
The city’s impervious surface limits in general don’t seem to have much rationale behind them, McGillivary said. And they don’t include things that most people would think of as impervious surfaces, like sidewalks.
Carruthers said he agreed with McGillivary, pointing to a recommendation from the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay to keep the limit at 50 percent.
City Planner Shawn Winter said those higher impervious surface limits are part of a three-pronged strategy to allow for more density in R-9, R-15 and R-29 residential districts. Dropping the density limits — previously nine, 15 and 29 dwellings per acre, respectively — and allowing four stories instead of three likely wouldn’t make much difference without the third.
Commissioner Tim Werner said he thought McGillivary had a point but that the city could have a broader discussion on its stormwater ordinance and how impervious surfaces are measured in the future.
BOARDMAN RIVER WALL
City leaders took another step toward addressing a wall along the Boardman River, upon which sits a major sewer main. They agreed to pay no more than $16,785 to Hubbell, Roth & Clark for engineering design work to relocate that sewer main between Union and Cass streets.
River currents and high Lake Michigan water levels are undercutting that river wall, as previously reported. That could cause the footing to shift, potentially causing the sewer main to break.
That main, if ruptured, could dump more than 1,000 gallons of sewage per minute into the Boardman River, city Manager Mary Colburn said.
City Municipal Utilities director Art Krueger said the soil is subsiding around the wall faster than originally thought, and the condition of 90-year-old wooden pilings holding up the footings is unknown. He wants to act fast to relocate the sewer main, even as plans for what to do with the river wall itself aren’t finalized.
That had McGillivary concerned, both because of the potential for the area by the wall to be disrupted twice and because of wording in the memo that said the sewall would be the Downtown Development Authority’s responsibility.
A DDA subcommittee is looking at what to do with the river wall as part of its Lower Boardman River Unified Plan.
Colburn said that language referred to the DDA covering the cost of the wall project and the “placemaking” possibilities there, including making a plaza. He and the DDA are considering other funding sources as well.
Werner, who’s on the Lower Boardman River Unified Plan leadership team, said he agreed commissioners should push to combine the river wall and sewer relocation project to avoid closing the alley twice. He pointed to the Eighth Street Bridge as an example the extra hassles closing a road twice can create.
“If we can close it just once, it’s great,” he said. “It might not work out but we can at least give it a good try.”
