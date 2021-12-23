TRAVERSE CITY — A question over building a new roundabout on part of a Traverse City-owned parcel had city commissioners wondering — why hold onto it at all?
The parcel, along Keystone Road near the River Road intersection, used to be where the city-owned Keystone Dam stood until it washed out in 1961, city Manager Marty Colburn said. Then it was a tree farm for a stretch — Mayor Richard Lewis said that ended after the trees grew too large to transplant.
That was about 30 years ago, and many of those trees are still there, said Frank Dituri, city Department of Public Services director.
Since then, the 53.9-acre parcel that documents show has been part of the Grand Traverse Nature Education Reserve since 1976 has gone largely forgotten. Until the Grand Traverse County Road Commission asked for an easement to build a roundabout where River Road meets Keystone Road.
Colburn said the road commission is willing to add a fourth leg to the roundabout.
“They would like to allow access to our property but they would like something in return, they would like easements,” he told commissioners at a recent study session.
Grand Traverse Conservation District manages the reserve, and Steve Largent, the conservation district’s Boardman River program coordinator, said the roundabout access would provide a much safer way to the Oleson Bridge trailhead.
Dituri said there are a few options for giving the road commission the control over the property it would need to build the fourth leg of the roundabout.
Commissioner Tim Werner suggested another — sell the property outright. The money could go to planting more trees or, since it was once the site of a hydroelectric plant, make energy efficiency upgrades for the city and its residents.
“There’s all sorts of things we can do,” he said. “Just sitting on a parcel, to me, is not fiscally responsible when it could be added to the county’s nature reserve that’s there. There’s not a good reason in my mind for us to hold onto it.”
Werner said the property came to his attention a few years back when he asked where the city might build a solar array.
Other commissioners agreed selling the property — to remain undeveloped — is the right move, including Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe. She wondered when the road commission needed an answer on the easement.
Designs for the roundabout are almost done and the road commission wants to put the project out for bids in February, said Wayne Schoonover, road commission highway engineer.
The road commission is willing to build the fourth leg to address safety concerns, and while it needs an easement over the impacted land to build it, there’s no interest in owning more property beyond that, Schoonover said.
“To us there’s not a big advantage for us to own additional property, but we are willing to make it a safer area down through there,” he said.
Colburn and Lewis said the city can do both: Give the road commission what it needs to build the roundabout with a fourth leg, and look into other buyers for the property.
Lewis said he wanted to see the easement question on the city commission’s first February 2022 meeting agenda — there’s no meeting Jan. 3, and he’ll be away for the Jan. 18 meeting.
“Do we need to continue to hold onto that property? Probably not if there’s another public use we can use it for,” Lewis said.
