TRAVERSE CITY — Lisa Van Loo said it was the “best attended PTO meeting” she’s seen in years.
That should not come as much of a surprise considering the gathering Tuesday night, which attracted dozens of parents and concerned citizens, could have a major impact on the next 50 years of Montessori education at Traverse City Area Public Schools.
Van Loo, the principal at TCAPS Montessori at Glenn Loomis, was joined by TCAPS Superintendent Jim Pavelka, TCAPS Associate Superintendent Christine Thomas-Hill and Traverse City Planning Director Russ Soyring as Soyring presented options regarding the construction of a new Montessori school along 14th and Pine streets near Thirlby Field.
The location and footprint of the building has been under much debate for the better part of the last year. TCAPS and city officials have presented several options and attempted to come to an agreement about where and how the school should be constructed.
There’s been a sticking point, however.
Griffin Street.
TCAPS officials filed an application with the city in June asking for the city to vacate a portion of Griffin Street just south of Thirlby Field. The district’s planned building hinged on city officials saying “yes.” They said “no” in September.
“The last thing we wanted to do was say ‘no’ to the schools,” Soyring said. “The city really wants the school to stay at this location, because we believe city schools are critically important.”
The city’s decision forced Thomas-Hill and others to consider building the school on the current site at Glenn Loomis or at Franke Road near West Middle School.
“It appears that if the street isn’t vacated, the Montessori school can’t be built there,” Pavelka said. “So it comes down to — after all this work and all this dialogue and all this give and take — if it’s not vacated, it might not be there.”
Both options come with drawbacks. Building on the current site would be cramped and not allow for expansion, Thomas-Hill and Van Loo said previously. Building at Franke Road would take the school out of the neighborhood, an option to which many parents are opposed.
After being presented with the two options last week, parents asked TCAPS officials to bring the city back to the table and see if there was any way to work out building the school at its original target site — 14th and Pine.
Soyring came back to the table Tuesday and presented altered options — neither of which are ideal for either side, but ones that would keep the building at the desired location and meet most of — if not all of — the Montessori teaching philosophy.
“The school district is going to build a Montessori school,” Pavelka said. “That’s what we told people. I don’t want to have to look the Montessori people in the face and tell them we’re building an elementary school and going to shove Montessori in it. That’s not fair.”
Building a school that is in conflict with the city’s master plan for a 14th Street corridor is also not fair, city officials said.
Traverse City Mayor Jim Carruthers, who is part of the city commission and lives just blocks from Glenn Loomis, said he is a supporter of neighborhood schools, but he is also concerned about the future well-being of the city outside of just the school.
“I want us to consider sticking to our plans we’ve created, like the corridor master plan, which calls for future upgrades to 14th Street,” Carruthers said. “We’d like to create a street that’s better for everybody.”
Soyring said the hope is to make 14th Street similar to the recent redevelopment of Eighth Street and turn it into an area akin to downtown Suttons Bay, which he called “quaint.”
The TCAPS plan for the Montessori building at 14th and Pine included a long stretch of parking lot along 14th Street, which Soyring said goes against that plan. Soyring suggested putting a liner building — possibly a new TCAPS administration building — along 14th with parking in the back, but he still was not keen on vacating Griffin Street and having to reroute a planned Traverse Area Recreation and Transportation trail that would connect Boardman Lake to the Village at Grand Traverse Commons.
Soyring said he will present two options, including a second that leaves Griffin Street open but gated off during school hours, to the Traverse City Commission and advised parents with a vested interest to attend the meeting at which the proposals will be discussed.
“I know it’s not perfect, but sometimes in an urban setting you have to compromise on those things,” Soyring said.
Thomas-Hill said the TCAPS Board of Education needs to see these options, discuss them and decide how to proceed. The Board was set to make a decision on location at the Feb. 10 meeting, but Thomas-Hill said that can be changed if trustees do not feel comfortable with any of the options.
“I don’t have the authority to go down any of these trails without Board support,” Thomas-Hill said. “We would have to have a conversation with the Board to see if they want to put these two options forward to the City Commission.”
Lindsay Demmy, who has a child who attends kindergarten at Glenn Loomis, is hopeful a decision will be made that works for all.
“I hope that the district is a little more open to what the city is offering and that they work together,” Demmy said. “It sounds like there’s a little more room for compromise and discussion that I would have liked to have happened earlier — but better late than never.”
