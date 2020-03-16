TRAVERSE CITY — A parking garage long planned for Traverse City’s west end could have a larger footprint if the city agrees to buy even more land for it.
City commissioners on Monday will consider whether to pony up $635,000 to buy a vacant dry cleaning business at 115 Pine Street. That land would be one of a string of land purchases aimed at allowing a planned parking garage to span the alley adjacent to the vacant building and city-owned parking lot. The structure would go over the alley but not cut it off.
Downtown Development Authority CEO Jean Derenzy said those purchases would help create even more parking spaces. They’re being pursued instead of buying the “air rights” over a privately-held strip of land along West Front Street.
A parking garage with an expanded footprint would have 481 parking spaces, meaning it would create a net 241 spaces, compared to 130 spots without the dry cleaners, according to a memo from Derenzy. Estimates put the cost at $18,222,440, financing for which would be underwritten by extending a tax increment finance plan called TIF 97.
Derenzy said the bigger footprint is important when considering the objectives behind building the parking garage. That includes serving an underserved part of the city and taking the pressure off riverside parking.
“Most of our parking is on the river, so if we can help reduce that as well as do some infill, really it promotes that walkability, that green infrastructure, so the footprint is important to be able to achieve some of those longstanding goals the city and the DDA have,” she said.
It wouldn’t be the first time the city bought land for the garage. Commissioners in 2016 paid $1.3 million to Great Lakes Central Properties for land adjacent to the store that’s currently a public parking lot at West Front and Pine streets. The owner kept a strip along West Front Street.
The vacant building at 115 Pine Street is at the center of an ongoing environmental cleanup, and the DDA is looking to environmental consultants for due diligence, Derenzy said.
Employees for the neighboring 4Front Credit Union administrative center could occupy a big chunk of the spaces. Up to 120 credit union employees could work there, and the building could have other tenants as well, as previously reported.
City Commissioner Tim Werner, a frequent skeptic of building a parking garage, said he could be convinced if he sees a direct link between building the structure and redeveloping city-owned surface parking. That’s been the argument before, but in hindsight the only surface parking to be redeveloped were the lots where the parking garages were built, he said.
“That’s not good enough for me anymore as far as what could transpire,” he said. “I want redevelopment of some of the other surface parking lots.”
That could mean a request for proposals or purchase option tied to the construction of a new parking garage, Werner said.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said she’s in favor of at least exploring the possibility of buying the land. For one, it gives the city more density in a relatively small footprint.
“It brings the cost of parking space down, so I see it as a little bit of an investment, it’s a little land but it brings us so much more because we’ll be going up on that,” she said, adding she’s interested to see how the discussion goes Monday.
PILOT APPLICATIONS
Commissioners also will weigh two payment-in-lieu-of-taxes applications from the Traverse City Housing Commission. One is for a $6-million overhaul of Riverview Terrace, its largest property at 150 Pine Street, city and housing commission documents show. Another is for a new development for low-income senior citizens estimated to cost $6,875,000.
Tony Lentych, TCHC executive director, said the Riverview Terrace overhaul is part of an ongoing Rental Assistance Demonstration conversion. That means the public housing building will be swapped from one federal funding stream to another. That should both stabilize its funding source and open up new ones for building rehab work.
Riverview Terrace residents won’t notice much of a change, Lentych said. They’ll still pay one-third of their income for rent and the building still will cater to senior citizens and people with disabilities.
“What they’ll notice are new elevators, new windows and an improved community room,” he said.
The second PILOT is for a 46-unit building on Eighth Street where a former greenhouse now stands, Lentych said. It’ll include a few two-bedroom units and community space on the first floor. It should help fill a much-needed role, as Riverview Terrace has a 3 1/2-year waitlist.
Werner and Commissioner Ashlea Walter both said they’re for the PILOT applications. Walter pointed to the waitlist as proof of need for the planned development, and said it’s in a great location.
“It’s a great location right near the Civic Center, right near a (Bay Area Transportation Authority) line, it’s connected to a walkable neighborhood and some other amenities, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to provide that much-needed housing to low-income seniors,” she said.
