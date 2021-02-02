TRAVERSE CITY — Most waterfront lots in Traverse City could have a new set of restrictions if city planners move ahead with a riparian buffer zone ordinance.
Those rules would create a protected strip of land where development would be mostly prohibited and other activities like tree cutting and mowing would be restricted, according to the draft as it’s written so far. But there’s more work to do, including hearing input from the Lower Boardman River Leadership Team, and the public.
City Planner Russ Soyring said he and planning commissioners have worked on the ordinance, and how to address the various waterfront situations found throughout town, for more than a year.
“We have a draft and hopefully will have public meetings not too far in the future to get some feedback from the public, especially riparian buffer owners where this would impact their properties,” he said.
Planning commissioners on Tuesday will discuss the next steps for the draft ordinance, said Heather Shaw, a planning commission member who helped write the current draft.
The ordinance would create a restricted strip on properties with frontage on Boardman Lake, Boardman River, Grand Traverse Bay and Kids Creek. That strip would extend 25 feet from the ordinary high water mark of East and West Grand Traverse bays, Boardman Lake and the Boardman River from the lake to Park Street. It would extend 10 feet from the river’s ordinary high water mark from Park Street to the bay, and 10 feet from Kids Creek.
No permanent structures fences, impervious surfaces — such as pavement — or parking areas could be built or redeveloped within riparian buffer zones, according to the draft rules.
Private recreational areas would be allowed, the draft shows. Those would include mown lawns, fire pits, decks and dock landings, boat launches and boathouses, but only those 200 square feet in total or 30 percent of a parcel’s riparian buffer, whichever is greater.
Pesticide and fertilizer use would be banned within the riparian buffer, according to the ordinance.
Existing city ordinances allow people to have mown, fertilized waterfront lawns, Soyring said. That raises the question of how people who have such a lawn would welcome — or reject — an ordinance that restricts the size of their lawns.
Shaw said she’s anticipating this could be the most controversial part of the ordinance.
“Is it going to be controversial? Probably. For lakeshore homeowners we’re changing some big things about how you can mow, how you can use some fertilizers, but these are all big changes we need to make to keep our environment clean and safe and good for both people, animals plants and insects,” she said.
The city zoning board of appeals could create a more narrow buffer strip for a parcel if the ordinance makes the lot unbuildable, the draft reads.
Trees and vegetation in the riparian buffer zone couldn’t be cut, unless they were dead, diseased or unsafe, according to the draft — plants like poison ivy could be removed. People could cut invasive species as well, if a certified arborist identified them, and would have to treat the roots and leave them. They’d also have to replace them with native species that would reach a similar size.
Those with waterfront homes could selectively prune part of the buffer strip equal to 150 percent of the width of the dwelling’s water-facing side, according to the ordinance. Selective pruning would mean cutting back diseased, damaged, dead or overgrown branches or stems but not completely removing trees.
On Boardman Lake, Boardman River and Kids Creek, no new private seawalls, bulkheads or riprap consisting of broken concrete or rubble would be allowed, according to the draft. Exceptions include natural rock riprap and soil erosion protection measures approved by the city engineer — and, if applicable, state and federal agencies.
Those are the major parts as the ordinance is currently written, and are subject to change.
A Lower Boardman River Leadership Team subcommittee is drafting its own recommended rules, said subcommittee member Christine Crissman.
She’s The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay’s executive director and said the water quality-focused nonprofit supports ordinances that create more natural waterfront areas to slow runoff.
But the current draft includes exceptions, like allowing porches and boat launches, that diminish riparian buffers’ value to water quality, Crissman said. The ordinance could also require plantings in some cases, especially stretches of the Boardman River where there’s not much vegetation to preserve.
Crissman said the Lower Boardman River zoning subcommittee could make recommendations to the leadership team by February, which in turn could send them to the city Downtown Development Authority — the leadership team’s parent organization.
The public could weigh in during the summer, Crissman said — Soyring said he’s considering a series of meetings dedicated to gathering lots of feedback.
MORE HOUSES
Planners could also set up public feedback meetings for proposed changes that would clear the way to build two principal dwellings on single-family zoned land — Soyring said just over 23 percent of the city is zoned R-1a or R-1b, to which the changes would apply.
Those changes would include reducing lot size minimums, which would apply to as many as 2,805 lots based on their size alone — Soyring said it’s likely that many of those would be effectively ruled out for a second home because of required setbacks, slopes and other situations.
Soyring said the idea is to allow for more housing growth within the city’s existing neighborhoods and infrastructure. He wants to see if planning commissioners are still interested, and if so, what’s next for the proposal.
PUBLIC HEARING
Planners on Tuesday will also hear public input on the city’s draft capital improvement plan, documents show. It lists major public projects like roadwork, water and sewer projects, bridge repairs and replacements and much more planned — but not yet finalized — from July 2021 through June 2027.
