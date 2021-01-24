TRAVERSE CITY — Keeping Traverse City’s roughly 80 miles of sidewalks clear of snow and ice falls on the jacket-clad shoulders of adjacent property owners.
But the city ordinance stating as much is mum on when the sidewalks should be shoveled, making it hard to enforce, City Planner Russ Soyring said. It’s something he saw in numerous other ordinances as he researched how to rework the city’s own rules, and on Monday city commissioners will discuss a draft rewrite — they’re not set to take any action yet.
Owners or occupants of residential properties would have 24 hours to clear snow or ice from sidewalks under the new rules. That time frame would start once a daytime snowfall or ice shower ends. For overnight snowfall or ice accumulation, the proposed ordinance states it must be cleared within 24 hours but doesn’t say when that period starts.
The new rules would be stricter for sidewalks along non-residential properties. Daytime snow or ice fall would have to be cleared within four hours after accumulation stops. Overnight snow or ice would have to be cleared by noon the following day.
Soyring said the idea is that while the average resident might have work or some other commitment keeping them from shoveling right away, businesses and other non-residential properties usually have someone on site and available to clear the sidewalks out front.
Municipalities that own a public property would be responsible for clearing sidewalks along that land, Soyring said, with the city being responsible for city parks and buildings and Grand Traverse County for the Civic Center, for example.
Soyring acknowledged it can be complicated to pinpoint just when snow stops falling, especially with lake-effect snow often bringing stop-start showers throughout the day.
The sidewalks wouldn’t have to be scraped bare, as shovellers could leave up to 2 inches of snow or ice so long as it’s not a slip hazard, according to the ordinance.
Walkways would also have to be shoveled to a 5-foot minimum width, according to the ordinance.
Soyring said that’s in keeping with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and is wide enough to let two people pass comfortably, but without overburdening people who live along wider sidewalks.
Just who’s responsible for plowing walkways is a recurring debate, and people have told Soyring they figured it was up to the city because city crews and contractors already do so much sidewalk clearing.
That was always meant to be a courtesy by the city to help with the burden, he said. Plus, it takes sidewalk-clearing machines a long time to work their way through the city, and they don’t go out after every snowfall.
Commissioner Tim Werner said he had more to learn learn about the draft ordinance specifics but generally liked the idea. He especially favors enforcing such a rule downtown. That’s where just about everyone becomes a pedestrian after they park and walk to their destination.
“To many people, a treacherous sidewalk is a very serious concern, it’s not just an inconvenience, it’s a very serious concern as far as safety,” he said.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe liked the draft ordinance as well. City code enforcers often work with ordinance-breakers to get compliance before writing tickets, and the updated ordinance would make it easier to cite chronic offenders. She would like to see plenty of public education before the updated ordinance would take effect, though.
The intent of the new rule isn’t that the city would stop plowing sidewalks, Shamroe agreed.
That’s meant to be more of a collaborative effort, with people stepping up to clear walkways by their property when they can, Werner said.
Commissioner Brian McGillivary said he had many more questions than answers on the proposed ordinance rewrite. He was ambivalent about making it easier to punish people for not shoveling their walks but would listen to the arguments. The debate hits differently for people who live in neighborhoods with no sidewalks, like his, he said.
Soyring said there’s no easy answer for how the new ordinance would affect people who are physically unable to clear sidewalks that would fall under their responsibility. Neighbors could certainly help, he said.
“If you do have a neighbor not able to physically clear the sidewalk, this is a great time to show some neighborliness and help out to build a little friendlier and more supportive type of community,” he said.
